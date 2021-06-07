College Station leaders discuss action on road improvements

College Station leaders are looking into pursuing road improvements, including separated bike lanes along George Bush Drive and a shared-use path project on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

At their last meeting in May, council members voted unanimously to authorize grant applications to the Texas Department of Transportation for the projects. If received, the grant will cover 80% of construction costs. The city would be responsible for 20% of construction costs and 100% of design costs. The funds would be for fiscal year 2023 or 2024. The city will be notified if it received the grants by October.

The separated bike lanes project would add a short vertical barrier on each side of George Bush Drive from Wellborn Road to Texas Avenue to protect riders, at an estimated cost of $1.4 million, with the city’s portion being about $515,000.

Venessa Garza, bicycle, pedestrian & greenways planning administrator, said the vertical barrier would be similar to a curb, made of concrete and no more than six-inches high. The project is one that could be expanded upon in the future.

“I think it is a terrific model,” Councilman John Crompton said of the project. “We’ve been trying to do it for a long time.”