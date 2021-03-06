College Station ISD summits look to district’s future

Some of the breakout session topics were how education has changed, what skills are important for today’s students, what skills teachers need to prepare students for their futures and what systems need to change or evolve to prepare students. The student panel, which included nine students ranging from elementary to high school, addressed topics of their hopes and plans for the future, their ideal school and teacher, what teachers need to do to help prepare them for their futures and how they would change the education system.

Grace Sorensen, a student at College View High School, said to help prepare students for their futures, teachers should give students opportunities to use skills they will need in their everyday life, such as public speaking skills, and give students a space to express themselves.

Chloe Nguyen, a student at Oakwood Intermediate School, said she would like to see students have more activities and work to do in class and less homework.

Molley Perry, chief administrative officer for the district, said the summit was a good opportunity for district employees to hear from students about their thoughts about their futures and what they feel they need to be successful.