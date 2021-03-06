College Station ISD summits look to district’s future

The College Station school district kicked off its strategic design process this week with focus groups and two summits allowing parents, students, district employees and community members to share their thoughts and goals about the future of the district.
A survey is open until March 12 for stakeholders in the district to give their input.
Superintendent Mike Martindale said the district grew by 40% between 2009 and 2019, with enrollment increasing by about 4,000 students in that 10-year period. During that time, the district opened up seven new campuses — four elementary schools, one intermediate school, one middle school and one comprehensive high school.
“There will be, in a couple years, a need to begin looking at building additional schools, but we have a window of time now to really slow down, make sure we’re intentional and engaging our stakeholders and getting feedback from them so we can use that feedback to really shape and guide our work for the future,” Martindale said during Thursday’s virtual summit.
In total, about 225 people participated in Tuesday’s in-person summit at A&M Consolidated High School and Thursday’s virtual summit held via Zoom.
Both summits included a student panel, which was recorded during Tuesday’s event and shown during Thursday’s, and interactive breakout sessions to discuss multiple topics.
Some of the breakout session topics were how education has changed, what skills are important for today’s students, what skills teachers need to prepare students for their futures and what systems need to change or evolve to prepare students. The student panel, which included nine students ranging from elementary to high school, addressed topics of their hopes and plans for the future, their ideal school and teacher, what teachers need to do to help prepare them for their futures and how they would change the education system.
Grace Sorensen, a student at College View High School, said to help prepare students for their futures, teachers should give students opportunities to use skills they will need in their everyday life, such as public speaking skills, and give students a space to express themselves.
Chloe Nguyen, a student at Oakwood Intermediate School, said she would like to see students have more activities and work to do in class and less homework.
Molley Perry, chief administrative officer for the district, said the summit was a good opportunity for district employees to hear from students about their thoughts about their futures and what they feel they need to be successful.
The students are an important component of the process, she said. Two of the themes that emerged, Perry said, were the importance of “soft skills” not directly related to academics and a focus on preparing students for careers and jobs that might not exist yet and using technology to supplement instruction from teachers.
“These are not ideas that are different from some of those things we had identified, but I think what’s really important about this process is the high level of stakeholder engagement and that we’re really being very intentional about seeking input through not only the summits,” she said, noting the themes echoed what has come up over the years in the district’s community-based accountability.
Information from the summits, the focus groups and the survey will presented to the school board and administrators during a March 23 workshop, and that feedback will then help guide the strategic design team that will continue working into the summer to develop a plan to present to the board, tentatively, in June.
The strategic planning survey and an overview of the process are available in English and Spanish on the “2021 Strategic Planning” page that can be found under the “Board” tab on the district’s website, www.csisd.org.