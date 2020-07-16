In a nearly three-and-a-half hour workshop Wednesday, College Station school board members and hundreds of others on a Zoom call heard the latest plan for reopening schools.
Acknowledging plans might need to change to fit the situation, College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said the plan is to offer parents on-site and virtual options when the 2020-2021 school year begins Aug. 13.
An at-home designation will be given to students who have selected on-site instruction but have to move to distance learning due to quarantine, Martindale explained. This could apply to individual students, a class, a campus or the entire district.
The instruction will be done similarly to virtual instruction, Martindale said, but the verbiage of at-home is associated with students who, if not under quarantine, would be receiving on-site instruction.
“I feel like we have two solid options that families can choose from, that I can choose from for my kids and all the families in the school district,” board Vice President Geralyn Nolan said. “… The biggest thing is that we have choice.”
The message from the state regarding the option to push back in-person education
has changed in the past few days and more details about the options districts have should come from Education Commissioner Mike Morath this week when he meets with superintendents, Martindale said.
The link to a survey to commit to on-site or virtual instruction will be available on the district’s new Back-to-School 2020 website, and Martindale encouraged parents to select one option as soon as possible so the district can start making plans, noting this selection is needed no matter if in-person instruction begins Aug. 13 or after Labor Day.
“We need to know how many kiddos may anticipate returning to school and how many choose the virtual option because, in essence, our campuses have to rebuild their master schedules to a large degree to meet those needs,” he said. “We would still need to get that information from our families, regardless of how the first day ultimately looks like.”
Parents have until July 30 to finalize their decision and can switch their selection at the end of each grading period, which is every nine weeks in elementary grades and every six weeks for secondary students.
The website includes information about instructional plans for elementary and secondary grades operational plans for the district and a growing list of frequently asked questions. The site notes all documents are subject to change to fit the situation and directives or mandates from the state or health officials.
The instructional plans include tentative course offerings for secondary campuses. Students in secondary grades who select virtual instruction may still have some in-person learning opportunities if they are in career and technical education, fine arts, athletics or lab-based courses that require hands-on or in-person instruction or practice.
College Station Chief Academic Officer Penny Tramel said virtual and at-home instruction will include synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Synchronous is when a student is watching their teacher live as he or she presents the lesson in the classroom to on-site students. Asynchronous is when students can engage in the lessons and complete the assignments outside of the traditional school day by watching recorded lessons and submitting the associated assignments.
Martindale noted the district will provide technology to families and teachers participating in at-home or virtual instruction who express a need.
A few of the nine citizen comments read during the workshop noted concerns about face masks in the schools.
Martindale said under the governor’s executive order, everyone age 10 or older is required to wear a face covering in public, including on school property. This means students in fourth through 12th grade, as well as district employees and any visitors, will be required to wear a face mask unless health conditions prevent them from doing so safely.
If the executive order is not in place when in-person instruction begins on Aug. 13,
then the district would involve local health authorities to determine if a mandate is needed for the schools. If there is not a mask requirement, Martindale said, face masks will be strongly encouraged.
Under the current operational plans, visitors will not be allowed in the schools “until further notice” for lunch or to walk students to their classroom. There will be no field trips.
The district is still determining protocols for lunch, arrival and dismissal, passing periods, PE classes, recess, art classes, library use, and restroom and elevator capacity limitations.
Transportation and classroom configurations will be determined based on the decision of the families.
Chief Administrative Officer Molley Perry outlined the human resources plans and leave options, noting special considerations and accommodations will be made for personnel who are at a higher risk or who otherwise have concerns about returning to their office in person.
Also, she said, physical barriers and Plexiglas screens have been installed in high-traffic areas, such as reception desks.
The plan presented Wednesday is broken down in more detail on the newly launched Back-to-School 2020 page at csisd.org.
