College Station ISD employees get vaccinations through Baylor Scott & White

More than 200 College Station school district teachers and staff members received doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon, the start of a Baylor Scott & White — College Station effort to administer approximately 1,200 vaccines to Brazos County school district employees in the coming days.
Additionally, the Brazos Center vaccine hub will receive 5,000 first doses and 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer next week, according to Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart. The Texas Department of State Health Services said this week that all Texans 50 and over will be eligible to receive vaccinations beginning Monday, along with state residents 16 and over with a variety of medical conditions.
Vaccination appointments for next week will open on the county’s new website, brazoshub.com, for all eligible area residents at 10 a.m. today on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Piper Cameron, assistant principal at Cypress Grove Intermediate, received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday at the College Station school district’s administration building and described the process and smooth and friendly.
“I think it’s wonderful that the district brought it to us, because it’s difficult to go places and sign up. The fact that they partnered up and brought it to the educators was fantastic,” Cameron said. “I think across the board, educators as a whole want to stay in school, so we will do whatever we can to keep each other safe and keep the kids safe and in school.”
College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said staff members are able to sign up on a first-come, first-serve basis, with openings for district employees still available.
“We’re grateful, and I’m glad that educators got placed on that list. Quite frankly, I believe it should have been sooner than it was, because those folks have been making things happen since August,” Martindale said. He said some employees have already been vaccinated, and he said a total number of vaccinated district staff members will be available in the future.
Martindale said leaders in public health, education and other sectors have communicated regularly and worked together throughout the pandemic; he described the coordinated vaccine effort with Baylor Scott & White as “just one more piece” of that partnership.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the vaccination of Bryan employees will begin this afternoon.
“When the vaccines were opened up because they’re educators, I think there has been a feeling of ‘thank you’ and of gratitude, maybe along with a wish that it would have happened sooner, because remember, our teachers have been back since August,” Whitbeck said in an interview, noting differences in regional trends regarding the nation’s approaches to in-person and virtual learning. “I think we all are grateful to see the educators get added in.”
Both school districts announced recently they would keep mask requirements and other virus mitigation protocols in place through the end of the spring semester.
Baylor Scott & White — College Station Regional President Jason Jennings said the health center received 2,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week after administering 1,235 Pfizer first doses at a drive-thru clinic Saturday. Before that, Jennings said Baylor Scott & White — College Station had gone 12 weeks without receiving doses despite applying to state officials each week.
“When you think about the Brazos Valley, you think about a lot of things, but one is you think about the great school districts we have. Through our weekly Zoom calls about COVID, I reached out to Mr. Martindale and Dr. Whitbeck and said, ‘If y’all can put together the logistics at your shops, we’ll bring you the vaccine and we’ll administer it,” Jennings said in an interview.
He said 1,200 doses are going to the school districts, with the remaining 800 doses to be administered this weekend at another drive-thru clinic. He said people do not have to be Baylor Scott & White patients to receive vaccines through BS&W. Any Texan who sets up a MyBSWHealth online account is eligible to receive a vaccine, with more information available online and by telephone.
Stewart said the Brazos Center hub is now using a drive-thru for second doses; on Thursday, the drive-thru averaged 242 shots administered per hour, proving to be more efficient than the system for first doses, in which patients enter the Brazos Center to receive their shots at a rate of between 200 and 220 inoculations per hour.
DSHS reported Thursday afternoon that about 35,300 people in Brazos County have received at least one dose, with more than 14,100 county residents fully vaccinated. Both figures have risen more quickly in the past two weeks. Nearly 5 million Texans have received at least one vaccine dose, according to DSHS.