College Station ISD employees get vaccinations through Baylor Scott & White

Both school districts announced recently they would keep mask requirements and other virus mitigation protocols in place through the end of the spring semester.

Baylor Scott & White — College Station Regional President Jason Jennings said the health center received 2,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week after administering 1,235 Pfizer first doses at a drive-thru clinic Saturday. Before that, Jennings said Baylor Scott & White — College Station had gone 12 weeks without receiving doses despite applying to state officials each week.

“When you think about the Brazos Valley, you think about a lot of things, but one is you think about the great school districts we have. Through our weekly Zoom calls about COVID, I reached out to Mr. Martindale and Dr. Whitbeck and said, ‘If y’all can put together the logistics at your shops, we’ll bring you the vaccine and we’ll administer it,” Jennings said in an interview.

He said 1,200 doses are going to the school districts, with the remaining 800 doses to be administered this weekend at another drive-thru clinic. He said people do not have to be Baylor Scott & White patients to receive vaccines through BS&W. Any Texan who sets up a MyBSWHealth online account is eligible to receive a vaccine, with more information available online and by telephone.