College Station ISD, Brazos County Health District offer vaccination clinic

The College Station school district and the Brazos County Health District are partnering to host a vaccination clinic to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students age 12 and older on Saturday.

The optional clinic has a limited number of spaces available, and anyone wanting to receive the vaccine must register for one of the 15-minute slots from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The link to register was emailed to parents Wednesday.

If all available times are full, there are 30 alternate slots in which people will be called if there are additional vaccines available.

Any students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the dose. The district is not requiring students to receive the vaccine.

The clinic will be in the district’s board room in the central administration building at 1812 Welsh Ave., and second doses will be administered June 12.

Additional vaccine clinics will depend on vaccine availability and interest.

“This was just one more opportunity we thought we’d provide for those that are interested,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said during the district’s monthly school board meeting Tuesday.