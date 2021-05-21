College Station ISD, Brazos County Health District offer vaccination clinic

The College Station school district and the Brazos County Health District are partnering to host a vaccination clinic to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students age 12 and older on Saturday.
The optional clinic has a limited number of spaces available, and anyone wanting to receive the vaccine must register for one of the 15-minute slots from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The link to register was emailed to parents Wednesday.
If all available times are full, there are 30 alternate slots in which people will be called if there are additional vaccines available.
Any students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the dose. The district is not requiring students to receive the vaccine.
The clinic will be in the district’s board room in the central administration building at 1812 Welsh Ave., and second doses will be administered June 12.
Additional vaccine clinics will depend on vaccine availability and interest.
“This was just one more opportunity we thought we’d provide for those that are interested,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said during the district’s monthly school board meeting Tuesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order midday Tuesday that forbids most local government entities from requiring masks; the order will take effect Friday. Local leaders responded to the order in interviews Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Of the 1.5 million students who took the PSAT, 16,000 were selected as semifinalists, and 15,000 became finalists in the National Merit Scholarship program. From that pool of finalists, 2,500 were selected to receive a $2,500 National Merit scholarship.