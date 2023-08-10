"The Road Rascals Special Olympics Cycling Team provides an opportunity for local individuals to excel at a high level in the sport of bicycling and improve fitness and have fun through the dedication of team members, family members, and supporters," the proclamation reads. "Allison Dohrman of College Station and the Road Rascals have achieved at a high level by winning two medals, a silver and a bronze, at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, and Allison's family, team, friends, and community are rightfully very proud of this exceptional accomplishment."