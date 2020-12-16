College Station High School's Nicole Graham leads ag efforts with little fanfare

Martine said instead of telling people what to do, Graham prefers to lead by doing and working alongside a group.

Multiple times, he said, Graham has been first to volunteer for tasks or projects that others might not want to do.

“She’s one of the first ones to jump in there and volunteer, no matter how meaningless the task may seem,” he said. “If it’s something that needs to be done, she’s very willing just to jump in there and do it.”

Clinkscales said it is refreshing to have a chapter member and leader such as Graham in FFA.

“With her calmness and compassion and responsibility, she brings this sense of calm and even-keeledness to the team,” she said. “That’s very refreshing and very helpful there.”

After graduation, Graham said she hopes to study agricultural communications and journalism at either Texas Tech or Texas A&M and have a career within the ag industry. A scholarship would help her attain those goals.

In addition to a seasonal job at Santa’s Wonderland, Graham has been working since June at Basecamp Farms flower farm in Millican to help pay for college.