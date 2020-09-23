College Station High School's Kaitlyn Kotrla has grown into leader for ag programs

“She’s like, ‘You know what? I’m coming back bigger, better, stronger, faster, harder,’ whatever it is to meet that goal. That’s who Kaitlyn is,” Clinkscales said.

In addition to her active projects in 4-H and FFA, Kotrla also advocates for agriculture, telling those who question the importance of the industry to look around them.

“It’s the clothes that you wear. It’s literally everything,” she said. “It’s the food that you eat. It’s the clean air that you breathe. Every little thing goes back to ag, and I think it’s so important that we make sure it is able to keep up with the growing amount of people in this world, and I think devoting a life to that is a really important part of being an advocate for agriculture.”

As she looks forward to college, her goal is to attend Texas A&M to study agribusiness with a certificate in meat science and join the Aggie Meat Judging Team. She might get a master’s degree, she said, but her goal is to work for the United States Department of Agriculture or another ag business.

The scholarship would help her achieve this, she said.