College Station High School's Cody Poole finds his calling in poultry

In addition to raising chickens and running the Instagram page, which as of Tuesday afternoon had 2,325 followers, Poole also serves as the sentinel of the CSHS FFA chapter and participates in the poultry judging and chapter conducting contests.

Martine described Poole’s leadership style as “get to know you and show you.” Instead of pushing anyone in a particular direction, but will talk them through a topic and demonstrate how to do things.

As a student, he said, Poole is curious and pushes ideas and discussions to the next level, sometimes beyond what Martine had planned.

Through his time 4-H and FFA, Poole said, he has learned more about responsibility, hard work and teamwork. He has also improved his public speaking abilities and being able and comfortable to speak to people he does not know.

“Public speaking is super important, so no matter what job I decide to go in to, it’s going to be super important to be able to talk to people and communicate clearly,” he said.

Martine said he has seen Poole grow a lot from when he first had him as a freshman, from knowing a little from helping his sister raise chickens to helping train younger students for the poultry judging contests.