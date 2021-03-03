College Station High School's Cody Poole finds his calling in poultry

College Station High School senior Cody Poole first became involved with raising chickens as an elementary student and now plans to make it a career.
Poole was first introduced to chickens when he was 6 years old and helped his older sister with her 4-H projects. He began showing his own broilers when he turned 8 and joined 4-H officially.
However, it was not until his freshman year of high school that he developed a passion for poultry.
“My freshman year, someone decided to hatch chickens out at school just because they wanted to try it, and I was able to take them home, and that’s pretty much what sparked it,” he said.
That experience also led to his a project that has gained him national recognition in the agricultural industry: codys_chickstagram on Instagram.
“When we go anywhere, he’ll introduce himself as Cody or whatever and they’re like, ‘Oh wait, are you the Cody from chickstagram?’” Poole’s ag teacher, Rodney Martine, said.
Martine said the genesis of the page was people asking for updates about the chickens they had hatched in class. What began as a page for updates on those specific chickens — and their personalities — has taken on an educational component, he said.
“It is very exciting to be able to see that, and to see them take something that started [in class] and to see it bloom into something like that,” Martine said.
In addition to raising chickens and running the Instagram page, which as of Tuesday afternoon had 2,325 followers, Poole also serves as the sentinel of the CSHS FFA chapter and participates in the poultry judging and chapter conducting contests.
Martine described Poole’s leadership style as “get to know you and show you.” Instead of pushing anyone in a particular direction, but will talk them through a topic and demonstrate how to do things.
As a student, he said, Poole is curious and pushes ideas and discussions to the next level, sometimes beyond what Martine had planned.
Through his time 4-H and FFA, Poole said, he has learned more about responsibility, hard work and teamwork. He has also improved his public speaking abilities and being able and comfortable to speak to people he does not know.
“Public speaking is super important, so no matter what job I decide to go in to, it’s going to be super important to be able to talk to people and communicate clearly,” he said.
Martine said he has seen Poole grow a lot from when he first had him as a freshman, from knowing a little from helping his sister raise chickens to helping train younger students for the poultry judging contests.
Through his time on the poultry judging team, Poole said, he learned about the industrial side of poultry and see it from both a consumer and industry standpoint. Many people, he said, do not make the connection that the food they are eating at a fast food restaurant is directly tied to the agriculture industry.
“The farm-to-table experience is really pretty much out of the picture for most people,” he said.
After graduation, Poole plans to attend Blinn College for one year before transferring to Texas A&M to pursue a degree in poultry science. He would like work toward a career as a hatchery manager who oversees the eggs hatching for broiler production, he said.
A scholarship, he said, would help him pursue those goals and follow his passion.
“What I pretty much always say is find your passion and follow your passion,” he said. “I’m very passionate for poultry. … I urge everyone to find their passion, and always do something they love. If you don’t like it, there’s no point in doing it, pretty much. And always find a way to advocate for agriculture, always, through anything. There’s always a way to do it, no matter what you’re doing.”
Martine said Poole uses any outlet he has to advocate for agriculture, including his Instagram page.
“If there’s anything that comes out there that’s anti-agriculture, anti-industry or anything, he’s really quick to jump on those kind of things,” he said.