College Station High School's Anika Van Steinburg mixes paints and plants

Although she is not planning to pursue a career in agriculture, she said, a scholarship would help her achieve her goals and show others that ag is not limited to those who choose to pursue it as a career.

“You don’t necessarily have to have it in your definite future to find it important,” she said.

The horticulture classes and FFA chapter have helped her understand how vital agriculture as a whole is to society, saying humans are codependent on plants and the natural world and cannot live without that relationship.

“Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect your life,” she said.

As an FFA member, she was able to join the chapter’s nursery landscape team, where she has been able to grow closer bonds with friends, create new friendships and develop her leadership skills as one of a few seniors on the team, she said.

Van Steinburg does not consider herself a leader but said being a part of the chapter and the nursery landscape team have helped her grow as a person and become more outgoing and open to talking with people and forming relationships. Clinkscales said in the two years Van Steinburg has been in FFA, she has seen the senior take on a mentor role to younger students in the horticulture classes and on the nursery landscape team.