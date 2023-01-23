College Station High School to present 'Annie'

Little Orphan Annie, her beloved dog Sandy, and “Daddy” Warbucks return to the community this weekend when the College Station High School fine arts department presents the musical “Annie.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, with all shows in the College Station High School auditorium.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available online at cshstheatre.ludus.com/index.php. “Annie” is a family friendly show and children 5 and younger are welcome, but must reserve a seat online. Tickets also will be available at the door if any remain.

Director Stacy Eerskine said, “The heart of ‘Annie’ lies in building a strong sense of community with contagious optimism and reminds us that the sun will always come out ... tomorrow!”

“Annie” features a huge cast, including Emma West as Annie, Favor Ezeanuna as Miss Hannigan, Sammy Lewis as Sandy and Elliott Lewis as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks.

Others in the cast include Jaeden McMurray. Nick Geyvandova, Adelaide North, Ellie Heye, Savannah Tuttle, Rylan Dalton, Joseph Miller, Truitt Snidow, Edward Zhao, Heyu Li, Ellie Skow, Jaden Pereira, Jollen Pereira, Jerson Knoops, George Ignatius, Danielle Nichols, Jacob Perryman, Chloe Normand, Matthew Richards, Calea Wirtley, Avery Burkett, Miranda Crisp, Anamarie Walker and Aidyn Sheffield.

Also, Callie Howe, Tre Pejo, Emily Huchingson, Brayden Kissmann, Cedric Gonzalez, Fimi Adesemoye, Autumn Macha, Cam Mills, Cody Joiner, Truitt Snidow, Balin Tilsen, Henry Bradford, Carter Crisp, Carter Burnell, Tate Perkins, Kevin Kimble, Jeffery Zeigelmann, Abby Arnold, Lauren Benn, Sashah Elabd, Mya Hardin, Nessa Larson, Elizabeth Latham, Valeria Poletti and Jordyn Whitman.

And, Radee Ambler, Haru Choi, Katrina Duncan, Nihal Kabir, Lily Matcek, Danielle Nichols, Ion Nithipakornkul, Ranita Ofori, Caitlyn Petereit, Kirstin Sikes, Calea Wirtley, Tatum Hapes, Avery Barrett, Maura Cottrell, Eliza Davis, Anica Gomez, Ryanne Harvey, Anastasia Hueste, Carly Janac, Caroline Kerby, Kaylan Tadlock and Lexi Tarver.

Tech directors are Beth Creel and Matt Hlavin. Orchestra director is Nichael Dixon and vocal director is Katy Zorn.

Student directors are Hailey Hudson, Tatum Hapes and Macy Thompson, while student tech directors are Alexa Ayala and Colin Medlock.

Other crew members are Emily Alfaro, stage manager; Elaine Contreras and Mars Schremp, assistant stage managers; Erin Lewis, set head, and Brandt Gatlin, Ash Keene, Dylan Micek, Diana Orns and Kirstin Sikes, sets;Clara Amstalden and Jeremy Lerma, lights co-heads, and Sean Hudson, Nate Laffin, Jaden Pereira, Alyssa Watkins and Elsbeth Wickes, lights; Kiera Logan, sound head, and Audrey Keough and Amari Rutherford, sound; and Selora Bordner, costume head, and Samuel Aguilar, Josh Bowling, Katie Lewis, Madi Liesberger, Lily Mckernan and Balin Tilsen, costumes.

Also, Carleigh Ostermann and Cora Spiller, hair and makeup co-heads, and Keira Huckstep, Olivia Saunders and Lexie Sikes, hair and makeup; Elizabeth Wiggins and Miriam Demlow, props co-heads, and Jumana Alani, Alex Alva, Eddy Alvarado, Ezri Bristow, Sophia Gharibeh, Jacob Perryman, Miriam Pitblado, Jasmine Noyola Ramirez and Madison Szuluk, props; Brenna Boatcallie and Abigail Jammullamudy, marketing co-heads, and Gracie Armstrong, Cedric Gonzalez, Calista Hernandez and Anamarie Walker, marketing.

Choreographers are Avery Barrett, Maura Cottrell, Anica Gomez, Anastasia Hueste, Lily Ann Jackowski, Carly Janak, Kiki Leonard, Rilynn Lewis, Elizabeth Morton, Jadah Olshak and Kaylan Tadlock.

Members of the orchestra are Uzair Ali, Cooper Allen, Anushri Bhuvanesh, Zach Carpenter, Devin Curtis, Peyton Faulkner, Mauricio Garcia, Jessica Gomillion, Mia Hancock, Casey Hawkins, Luke Hudgins, Clifton Jones, Haley Knight, Jack Mason, Derek Nguyen, Porto Ortiz-Arrieta, Cooper Satterfield, Gavin Tao, Nolen Tipton, Sam Wiesepape and Katy Zorn.

