College Station High School senior uses family ties to grow passion for agriculture

Barely taller than the sheep she was parading around the ring, College Station High School senior Kendall Bone began showing livestock at the age of 3 and hasn’t slowed down since.
Born into agriculture, Bone’s family passed down a passion for lambs that helped to develop her love of showmanship and the breeding process.
“My dad’s family owned a herd of lambs, so from the time I was a baby I was always around them,” Bone said. “I started showing sheep because my dad wanted me to, but I really fell in love with it.”
Bone joined 4-H in third grade — the earliest a student is allowed to get involved as an active member. As she continued with 4-H, Bone picked up responsibilities and accolades for her involvement. When she arrived at high school, her dedication to 4-H remained, but FFA wasn’t initially on her radar.
“When I moved (to College Station), I wasn’t thinking about joining FFA because I was already so involved and loved 4-H,” Bone said. “Eventually, I heard my friends talking about FFA and I was in a floral design class, so I decided to get involved and I’ve stuck with it.”
It was in floral design class where she met Sheridan Clinkscales, the agriculture science teacher and FFA adviser at College Station High School. Shortly after Bone got involved in FFA, Clinkscales said she knew Bone’s leadership style would make her a great example for her peers.
“I specifically asked Kendall to apply to be an officer for our FFA chapter because I thought she would bring maturity and a good head on her shoulders to the team,” Clinkscales said. “Her leadership skills are great and you know anytime you need something to be done, Kendall will make sure it’s done and you don’t have to check back in on her.”
And although she enjoys serving as a leader, Bone said her favorite aspect of agriculture is growing her herd of sheep. A favorite memory of hers occurred early in high school, when Bone’s family began breeding a sheep and got a buck out of the process.
“My dad named him ‘Problem Solved’ because he was really just a blessing,” Bone said. “He was born in April 2020, right in the middle of COVID-19 lockdown, so I got to see him as a baby because I had nothing else to do being stuck at home. I worked him all the way up until he was able to show and I showed him at two breeding sheep shows.”
At the first show, the Chisholm Trail National, Bone and Problem Solved won supreme, the show’s highest honor. Bone then traveled to the Houston Livestock Show with Problem Solved in pursuit of a trophy.
“For the longest time I had this dream about getting the Houston trophy and I was close to winning so many times but never had been able to do it,” Bone said. “My dad told me we had a really good chance at winning, so when Problem Solved won, it was rewarding because I’ve raised him since he was a baby. It’s kind of cliché, but he made my dream come true. I’ve worked so hard raising sheep and I’ve had success, but that was probably the most mind-blowing moment because I never thought I’d be this good.”
As she prepares to enter college, Bone said she hopes to continue advocating for agriculture, but doesn’t want to pursue an agriculture-specific career.
“I’m undecided right now. I’m really interested in two majors: architecture and business administration,” Bone said. “I’m looking at Texas A&M and [Dallas Baptist University], but am not sure which way I’ll go yet.”