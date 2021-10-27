College Station High School senior uses family ties to grow passion for agriculture

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I specifically asked Kendall to apply to be an officer for our FFA chapter because I thought she would bring maturity and a good head on her shoulders to the team,” Clinkscales said. “Her leadership skills are great and you know anytime you need something to be done, Kendall will make sure it’s done and you don’t have to check back in on her.”

And although she enjoys serving as a leader, Bone said her favorite aspect of agriculture is growing her herd of sheep. A favorite memory of hers occurred early in high school, when Bone’s family began breeding a sheep and got a buck out of the process.

“My dad named him ‘Problem Solved’ because he was really just a blessing,” Bone said. “He was born in April 2020, right in the middle of COVID-19 lockdown, so I got to see him as a baby because I had nothing else to do being stuck at home. I worked him all the way up until he was able to show and I showed him at two breeding sheep shows.”

At the first show, the Chisholm Trail National, Bone and Problem Solved won supreme, the show’s highest honor. Bone then traveled to the Houston Livestock Show with Problem Solved in pursuit of a trophy.