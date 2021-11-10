College Station High School senior Kaase creates her own path in agriculture

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
Many people interested in agriculture would be satisfied with one job in either raising livestock, butchering, harvesting or marketing and selling meat, but College Station High School senior Karli Kaase wants a role in all of the above.
“I am both very involved in livestock and very involved in the meat side of the industry, and there are not a lot things that connect both,” Kaase said. “It’s hard to be involved in one that combines both of them — the process of getting it from livestock to meat.”
But if anyone can figure out a way to be in all aspects of the process, it’s Kaase, said College Station High School Agricultural Science teacher and FFA adviser Erin Stutts.
“I think she’ll one day end up in a job I don’t even know exists,” Stutts said. “She’s going to do really cool things in her career, and it’s because she is not afraid to work hard and not afraid to do the dirty work that’s required to get it done.”
Kaase works for a local pig breeder with part of her job cleaning out pigpens, while her FFA’s Skill Team is fabricating a pork carcass into primal and retail cuts. Both require a lot of clean up that isn’t very glamorous, Stutts said.
“Some teenagers are turned away from hard work because it’s messy and gross, but she’s all in on it,” Stutts said.
She’s not just fearless about the meat industry, she’s extremely talented in judging it as well. On Oct. 29, the College Station High School’s FFA meat judging team became the national champions at the FFA Meats Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event. Kaase placed 10th in the nation as an individual.
It could be because she’s been around both sides of the industry for a long time. Not only has she grown up showing animals at the county fair, including heifers, pigs and rabbits, but her father, Greg Kaase, works in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.
“I’ve grown up watching him and I’ve always wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Kaase said. “I’ve thought a lot about how marketing has been changing recently, how the world has progressed and how opportunities are growing bigger, and I want to make educational choices in order to influence how the agriculture industry changes.”
That progress includes cell-based meat, innovative techniques in breeding livestock and marketing meat with hormones, Kaase said.
“There’s just a lot of misconceptions with what’s going on in the meat industry and how that relates to the livestock industry,” Kaase said. “I think people are scared and standoffish toward new ideas in the industry.”
Kaase plans on majoring in agricultural and business economics and minoring in meat science at West Texas A&M, where she will learn more about the problems the meat industry is facing, including population increases and problems that arose in raising livestock due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
More than anything, Kaase hopes to be an advocate for the meat industry. She has been a livestock ambassador for the last two years, she’s placed first in the WTAMU Meat Judging contest, has won Grand Champion in market rabbits, has placed seventh in State FFA Senior Skills contest, is an FFA Officer, a 4-H officer, and is on the FFA Building Communities Committee, which has taught her to advocate for the industry by giving her opportunities to volunteer and learn from people in the industry.
“It’s just expanded my knowledge so that my main focus is just helping out the ag world — that’s where my passion is at,” Kaase said.
And with Kaase’s people skills, being an advocate will come naturally to her, Stutts said.
“She’s a great public speaker and very social,” Stutts said. “Whenever we go anywhere, she’s making friends. Even during the national championship, she was backstage making friends from all over the country. She will need people skills and she definitely has them. Class is a whole lot more boring when she’s absent.”