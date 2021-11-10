College Station High School senior Kaase creates her own path in agriculture

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.

Many people interested in agriculture would be satisfied with one job in either raising livestock, butchering, harvesting or marketing and selling meat, but College Station High School senior Karli Kaase wants a role in all of the above.

“I am both very involved in livestock and very involved in the meat side of the industry, and there are not a lot things that connect both,” Kaase said. “It’s hard to be involved in one that combines both of them — the process of getting it from livestock to meat.”

But if anyone can figure out a way to be in all aspects of the process, it’s Kaase, said College Station High School Agricultural Science teacher and FFA adviser Erin Stutts.

“I think she’ll one day end up in a job I don’t even know exists,” Stutts said. “She’s going to do really cool things in her career, and it’s because she is not afraid to work hard and not afraid to do the dirty work that’s required to get it done.”