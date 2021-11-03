College Station High School senior Hayden Bennett encourages others to learn more about agriculture

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
College Station High School senior Hayden Bennett has made it a goal to spread his knowledge about the agricultural industry.
Introduced to the industry in the eighth grade, Bennett volunteered as a part of the National Junior Honor Society to set up the area Career Development Events at a local high school, he said. After he spoke with several teachers about various opportunities that FFA had to offer, Bennett said it pulled him in.
“My parents were involved in FFA when they were in high school, it was kind of like the opportunity fell into my lap, so I ran with it and here I am today,” Bennett said. “It’s funny to look back because I’m glad I made the initial decision to join or I wouldn’t have been able to do all the amazing things in FFA throughout my high school career.”
The past four years, Bennett participated in judging competitions and took home the title of Texas FFA 2021 Meat Judging State Champion, he said. Each year, Bennett expanded his horizons by participating in different categories such as chapter conducting, parliamentary procedure, radio and agricultural skills at the Leadership Development Events.
“I love the meat judging competitions because I’m a very competitive person,” Bennett said. “While I love the competitiveness, I also love spending time with my team, being able to compete with them and show off all the things that we know.”
Throughout high school, Bennett has acquired knowledge in the agriculture field from various classes such as advanced floral design, technology in food processing and advanced plant soil science, College Station High School agriculture teacher Sheridan Clinkscales said.
“Going in, I had no idea what I wanted to do, so it really opened my eyes to a career I would love to pursue,” Bennett said. “I want to work with genetically modified organisms or something along the lines of genetics such as engineering crops or animals to be able to meet the world’s food supply needs.”
Outside of the classroom, Bennett is vice president of College Station High School’s FFA chapter, a member of the tractor conducting team and a member of the meat judging team that won a national title last week. Bennett finished eighth in the individual competition, which was held at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis.
“I feel like being on FFA and being able to lead events or being on a team has not only grown me as a leader, but grown me as a person,” Bennett said. “I’ve been able to see and manage different viewpoints and interact with different people in a work setting.”
Clinkscales said Bennett makes sure everybody feels heard, valued and included and comes across in a genuine, honest and respectful way.
“He can read a room of people and figure out who is feeling down or worried, that they’re not going to get chosen when we do group work, and immediately picks them as a partner,” Clinkscales said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of clothes you wear, the music you listen to, if you’re into sports, none of it matters to him. Hayden is a good person and is loved by everyone on campus.”
Bennett has shared his knowledge with his peers by tutoring them and building them up as leaders, Clinkscales said.
“There was a time that my niece was struggling with biology, so we literally called Hayden and she got it,” Clinkscales said. “He can explain things to others, even though he understands it in such a complex way, he can break it down very simply to anyone who’s struggling.”
Bennett hopes to become a professor teaching future generations that agriculture goes beyond what’s on the plate as well as its importance in everyday life, he said.
“When you think of anything that needs raw material such as a classroom or computer, those things in some form or fashion eventually intertwine with agricultural products,” Bennett said. “I want to let people know that agriculture today is an all-encompassing field and why they should care because ultimately they could be helping millions around the world.”
Bennett has applied to Texas A&M University to study biological and agricultural engineering.
