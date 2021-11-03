College Station High School senior Hayden Bennett encourages others to learn more about agriculture

Clinkscales said Bennett makes sure everybody feels heard, valued and included and comes across in a genuine, honest and respectful way.

“He can read a room of people and figure out who is feeling down or worried, that they’re not going to get chosen when we do group work, and immediately picks them as a partner,” Clinkscales said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of clothes you wear, the music you listen to, if you’re into sports, none of it matters to him. Hayden is a good person and is loved by everyone on campus.”

Bennett has shared his knowledge with his peers by tutoring them and building them up as leaders, Clinkscales said.

“There was a time that my niece was struggling with biology, so we literally called Hayden and she got it,” Clinkscales said. “He can explain things to others, even though he understands it in such a complex way, he can break it down very simply to anyone who’s struggling.”

Bennett hopes to become a professor teaching future generations that agriculture goes beyond what’s on the plate as well as its importance in everyday life, he said.