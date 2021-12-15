College Station High School senior explores agriculture's reach

The FFA isn’t just about growing crops, it’s about growing leaders, College Station High School senior Navy Neidig said.
Over the past four years as an FFA member, Neidig has served on the officer team and excelled on the public relations team, participated in the Greenhand Quiz team, took a range of classes, was instrumental in establishing the Milk Quality & Products team at College Station High School, was named Outstanding Freshman of the Year and Wildlife Student of the Year, and took first place at multiple milk quality and products contests.
“FFA is not just an organization that teaches kids about farming and ranching,” Neidig said. “A lot of what they do is prepare students who want to go into the ag field — not just farming and planting and growing crops, but there’s other pathways you can take. Ultimately, they are growing students into leaders that are going to go work in agriculture-related jobs like ag economics or landscaping.”
Neidig has been accepted into Texas A&M University and plans to major in agricultural economics. She is excited to continue to learn about the industry and said that her time as an FFA member has prepared her by helping her develop “people skills.”
“And how to communicate with people,” Neidig said. “I was on the PR team for three years where we would write and deliver speeches about what FFA was and effective ways to communicate ideas and opinions to people who had no idea what I was talking about. I learned how to compromise and work with others and work through a plan and ideas. So, the program is really about informing and preparing and guiding students to be successful in all walks of life.”
Neidig will be successful in agricultural economics because she can do whatever she puts her mind to, said Sheridan Clinkscales, agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor at CSHS.
“She isn’t afraid of hard work,” Clinkscales said. “She recognizes when she needs help and is able to ask questions when she doesn’t understand something. She is willing to be vulnerable, to learn and grow. She isn’t afraid to say, ‘I don’t understand.’ That’s something cool about Navy.”
Neidig’s passion for the agriculture industry blossomed in high school because she began to understand how vital the industry is around the world.
“I want to go into the field because of my fear of it going extinct,” she said. “I grew up in an old-fashioned family that believes you get what you work for, and when I got into the ag classes and saw the different aspects of not just farming but the agriculture jobs that people do and how vital they are, not just to America but to the whole world, how it is the backbone of our nation, and how people would go hungry without it, not have clothes or lose jobs — that from the beginning of time people had to farm and kill animals to survive, and it is something that is still around today, I can’t imagine life without it. I knew I had to go into this industry.”
As a young girl visiting her grandparents in the small community of McDade, she enjoyed their backyard where they planted tomatoes, corn, peach trees, watermelon and squash. Neidig thought it was amazing to be able to go into the garden and pick tomatoes right off the vine without having to go to the store and leave the house for food.
“The process of planting the food and watching it grow and getting fruit from the trees was so cool,” Neidig said. “And seeing the cows out there that went to auction to buyers who processed them — even at a young age I saw how important it was to see them produce and raise, so when I got into high school and saw how they offered agriculture classes, I immediately wanted to sign up for that to get all the knowledge I could about it.”
Majoring in ag economics is Neidig’s way of understanding every aspect of how agriculture works from materials to farming to pricing, to marketing, and to how and why people spend money on certain things.
“That’s what has influenced me to look at economics from an agricultural perspective – to know how to produce products and goods that people need,” she said.
Neidig is also going into agriculture because of her passion for giving back. She has participated in several community service projects, including the Lion’s Club Skeet Fundraiser, Radio MASH and drives for the Brazos Valley Food Pantry.
“If I were the people in their position who needed help, I would want people to do the same for me,” she said. “I have been fortunate to not be on the receiving end, but to be able to give back is an awesome opportunity because if the roles were to be reversed, I would be grateful. I want people to know there are people who care about them, are supporting them. I enjoy doing that stuff. It makes me happy.”