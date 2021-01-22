College Station High School senior Alyssa Hennard finds her passion in plants

When College Station High School senior Alyssa Hennard joined FFA, she found not only a family, but also a passion for horticulture.

Hennard took her sister’s advice and enrolled in ag classes her sophomore year after finding engineering was not for her.

She began with floral design and has gone on to take horticulture, advanced plant and soil science and advanced floral design. She also serves on the chapter’s nursery landscape team.

“I love plants,” Hennard said. “The animal part of ag is cool, too, but I just happen to be fascinated by horticulture and things like that because there’s so many different things you can do with it.”

The ag industry, she said, is an important part of educating people about where their food and plants come from, as well as helping to protect forests throughout the country.

Over the past three years, Hennard has learned to identify more than 200 types of plants typically used in landscapes and has her own growing collection of plants at home, ag teacher Sheridan Clinkscales said.

When students in the advanced floral class find ideas on Pinterest, Clinkscales said, they come to her and Hennard for help identifying what plants to use for the project.