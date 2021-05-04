College Station high school graduations set for May

College Station high school graduations are on schedule for May.

“The fact that we’re here and we’re planning these things and they’re going to happen for our kids is just absolutely wonderful news,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said during the district’s April board meeting.

The first group of seniors to cross the stage will be from College View High School on May 27. The graduation is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. According to the school’s website, each graduate will be allowed 10 guests, and masks will be required in the church. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the school’s YouTube channel.

College Station High School graduation will take place May 28 at the school’s Cougar Field. The ceremony is expected to begin at 8 p.m. There will not be a ticket requirement, according to the school’s website, but face masks will be required.

The final graduation ceremony will be A&M Consolidated High School on May 29. The school’s website did not have details about the time or location of the ceremony.