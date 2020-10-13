 Skip to main content
College Station firefighters investigating blaze at apartment complex
College Station firefighters investigating blaze at apartment complex

Flats on 12 fire
Eagle photo by Laura Mckenzie

A fire at the Flats on 12 apartment complex in College Station on Monday damaged 16 units before being extinguished, officials said.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. at the complex in the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Officials said about 34 residents were affected, but there were no injuries reported. 

A cause has not been determined, but an investigation is under way.

