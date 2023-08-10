College Station city councilors approved a contract for the site that will house Fire Station No. 7 on Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

During Thursday night's meeting, the council approved a $784,080 real estate contract with Jerry P. Windham and Patricia Windham of College Station, for 4 acres of land on Greens Prairie Road across from Dalton Drive to house the station.

Fire Station No. 7 was made possible after College Station voters passed the plan during the 2022 bond election. A total of $18 million will be set aside to build Fire Station No. 7 in Fiscal Year 2025-26.

City staff said the fire station will be placed to improve response times in the city’s southern portion.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha asked for clarification as to why the station is not on the other side of the train tracks at the site.

Fire Chief Richard Mann said there was an in-depth analysis of the best site location based on population density, call volume, response times and other varying factors. He also clarified this location'sr response coverage is not on the edge of the city, as it provides 280-degree coverage within city limits.