College Station Fire Department working major fire incident at Holleman Oaks apartments

College Station Fire Department personnel were working on a major fire incident at the Holleman Oaks apartment complex near Bright Circle and Anderson Street on Monday morning.
College Station police were asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and more information will be added when available.
Structure Fire Working | HOLLEMAN OAKS | Cross Streets: ANDERSON ST/BRIGHT CR | 08:20— College Station Fire Incidents (@CSFDIncidents) July 25, 2022
Please avoid the area Holleman Dr and Anderson. @CSTXFire is currently working a major structure fire.— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 25, 2022