 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

College Station Fire Department working major fire incident at Holleman Oaks apartments

  • 0
Holleman Oaks Fire

Holleman Drive was closed from Anderson Street to Village Drive along the side of Holleman Oaks apartments where the fire took place Monday morning.

 Meredith Seaver

College Station Fire Department personnel were working on a major fire incident at the Holleman Oaks apartment complex near Bright Circle and Anderson Street on Monday morning.

College Station police were asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when available.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benefit for Neighbors

A group of local agencies are pulling together to host a benefit for a community member who suffered a stroke earlier this month, and his fami…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert