College Station Fire Department looks forward to new paramedics, employees

The College Station Fire Department was awarded a $700,320 grant that will open the door for a dozen of the department’s firefighter/EMTs to become certified paramedics.
Capt. Stuart Marrs, CSFD public information officer, said that there are currently 117 paramedics in the 166-person department. Receiving the grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program is something that Marrs said will go a long way for Bryan, College Station and Brazos County.
“Getting 12 more paramedics is a really good thing for the community,” Marrs said.
The Bryan and College Station fire departments’ ambulances both respond to issues in either city, depending on who is closest to serious calls, Marrs said. Additionally, CSFD serves south Brazos County.
Now that the department has the grant, Marrs said officials will begin asking employees if they want to go to paramedic school, and they will also check with officers who know the firefighters to see who would be a good fit for the program. Marrs said that it will take several months for firefighters to complete their training and state-mandated tests to become certified paramedics.
Marrs said that the department usually staffs its ambulances with two paramedics, and also keeps paramedics on the fire engines and ladders. He said this helps ensure there are always paramedics ready to respond to emergencies, especially since two of the department’s six fire stations do not have an ambulance.
Being a paramedic, Marrs said, allows the firefighter to conduct more invasive medical procedures than an EMT, such as starting an IV, intubating a patient who isn’t breathing and administering necessary medications.
“These resources will help our first responders do their jobs more safely and effectively,” Fire Chief Richard Mann said of the grant funding in a recent press release. “Additional paramedic training also enhances our ability to provide mutual aid, not only with an additional medic unit, but with more paramedics on fire apparatus that perform first responder services to the city of Bryan, Texas A&M and parts of Brazos County.”
Firefighter/EMT Shannon Maurás said that she is interested in trying to become a paramedic in the near future. Maurás is one of the department’s 10 new hires who just started on the job this week. As such, she is going through the CSFD’s four-week orientation. For the first year of her time at CSFD she will be on a probationary period which will require quarterly reviews of performance.
The new people are filling in vacancies in the department. Marrs said that the group is a bit larger than usual since there was a period throughout the pandemic when fewer people were retiring or searching for other jobs outside of the department.
Marrs said throughout the next month these new firefighters will learn about equipment that is on the engines, ladders and ambulances and have time to practice using the equipment. The orientation will also require the new hires to practice activities like cutting up vehicles and using the Jaws of Life, and hooking up to fire hydrants.
All of the activities are ones that Marrs said the firefighters come in knowing how to do, but the orientation period allows them to become familiar with the equipment that CSFD uses since it could be different than what the employees have used at other departments.
“In four weeks they’ll be ready to hit the streets as a functioning member of a crew,” he said.
Marrs said that the 10 new firefighters will be split up between the 18 crews in the department so that they can be mentored by more experienced CSFD firefighters.
Maurás, who has lived in College Station for more than three years, started her journey as a firefighter last year. She joined the Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department in April 2020 with the hope of someday going on to work for CSFD. She is still active at the volunteer department.
Working at CSFD, Maurás said, is “a great opportunity to serve where I live.”
Maurás said that some of her long-term goals include being on special teams such as the wildland and search-and-rescue teams at the department.
The professionalism of the department and the support from the College Station community both attracted Maurás to apply to work for CSFD.