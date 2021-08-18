College Station Fire Department looks forward to new paramedics, employees

Being a paramedic, Marrs said, allows the firefighter to conduct more invasive medical procedures than an EMT, such as starting an IV, intubating a patient who isn’t breathing and administering necessary medications.

“These resources will help our first responders do their jobs more safely and effectively,” Fire Chief Richard Mann said of the grant funding in a recent press release. “Additional paramedic training also enhances our ability to provide mutual aid, not only with an additional medic unit, but with more paramedics on fire apparatus that perform first responder services to the city of Bryan, Texas A&M and parts of Brazos County.”

Firefighter/EMT Shannon Maurás said that she is interested in trying to become a paramedic in the near future. Maurás is one of the department’s 10 new hires who just started on the job this week. As such, she is going through the CSFD’s four-week orientation. For the first year of her time at CSFD she will be on a probationary period which will require quarterly reviews of performance.

The new people are filling in vacancies in the department. Marrs said that the group is a bit larger than usual since there was a period throughout the pandemic when fewer people were retiring or searching for other jobs outside of the department.