College Station exploring paid on-street, city-owned parking program for football season

A remote pay parking system may be on its way to some College Station streets and city-owned parking facilities as local leaders look for ways to address congestion in neighborhoods during Texas A&M football games.
On Thursday night, College Station City Council members gave staff members the thumbs-up to start digging deeper into what a remote pay parking system would look like in City Hall’s parking lot and neighborhoods surrounding Kyle Field. Staff members will bring more information at a future meeting in which the council could make decisions about things like how many parking exemptions homeowners in affected neighborhoods could receive and the price people would pay to park.
The conversation this week centered around A&M game days, but presentation materials state that the system could be expanded for use during other major events.
The remote parking system detailed on Thursday is called ParkMobile, which is used on A&M’s campus and in some major cities. The system allows users to pay for parking through a mobile app instead of on a traditional meter system. Time can be added remotely from a person’s device. Depending on what the council decides, parking in certain areas could cost between $3.50 and $5 per hour.
“We saw it as a way to potentially generate some revenue that would help offset some of the costs we have for those game day operations,” City Manager Bryan Woods said, “and also look at ways to hopefully have a positive impact on the neighborhoods in the community that do help so much with the game days and are impacted by the parking there.”
Eric Chapman, community services district supervisor, said it would be ideal to implement the system by the Oct. 9 Texas A&M football game against Alabama. For that to be done, Woods said, the council would need to hear more details by August or September.
It would take a month or two to launch ParkMobile in College Station. Chapman said it is likely the system would be tested in the Southside neighborhood, but how such a system is rolled out is ultimately up to the council.
The city may also end up needing to purchase a license plate reader down the road, which could be attached to city vehicles and make it easier to quickly spot cars that have not paid for the spots they are parked in. Chapman said such a device could take four or five months to implement and cost $30,000.
City staff members outlined several areas where ParkMobile could be used throughout the city on game days such as the Southside, Redmond and Eastgate neighborhoods and the College Station City Hall parking lot. In total, Long Range Staff Planner Amy Albright said those locations have more than 6,200 parking spots. If about half of those available spaces are used at a rate of $5 an hour for five hours during a football game, that would bring in $75,000.
Albright said that the funds collected could go toward a variety of neighborhood projects, depending on how the council wants to spend the money.
Users parking in ParkMobile spots would pay an hourly fee plus a 30 cent convenience fee each time they parked. The city would have to pay a 3% processing fee and a 15 cent transaction fee. The amount the city pays to ParkMobile via those two fees would not be allowed to exceed $75,000 in three years, Assistant Director of Community Services Gustavo Roman said.
ParkMobile would pay for any signage needed to implement the system.
City staff members suggested a $50 citation be enforced for those who don’t pay for parking when they are supposed to, but the final citation cost will eventually be determined by the council.
There was discussion among councilmembers about how many exemptions neighborhood residents would receive. Staff proposed two, but a final decision is still to come. An exemption would simply mean a person living in a neighborhood with paid parking would not have to pay for a certain number of spaces, but it would not necessarily guarantee that those spaces would be in any particular spot, like in front of their own home.
Mayor Karl Mooney expressed concern about the fact that ParkMobile recently had millions of customers’ information breached by a hacker. Mooney asked what would be done to ensure that didn’t happen to local users, and Woods said that if there was a contract between the city and ParkMobile, cybersecurity issues would be addressed. Chapman added that the information that was hacked in recent months did not include any credit card information.
Councilmembers voted to amend the city’s code of ordinances in a way that would allow for a remote pay parking system if the City Council chose to move forward with that at a later meeting.
Council members John Nichols and Dennis Maloney said they don’t see that adding paid parking will completely relieve game day congestion, but said that they support the idea. Everyone on the council, aside from Bob Brick who was absent Thursday, supported the idea of city staff continuing to develop plans for a remote pay system.