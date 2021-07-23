College Station exploring paid on-street, city-owned parking program for football season

Eric Chapman, community services district supervisor, said it would be ideal to implement the system by the Oct. 9 Texas A&M football game against Alabama. For that to be done, Woods said, the council would need to hear more details by August or September.

It would take a month or two to launch ParkMobile in College Station. Chapman said it is likely the system would be tested in the Southside neighborhood, but how such a system is rolled out is ultimately up to the council.

The city may also end up needing to purchase a license plate reader down the road, which could be attached to city vehicles and make it easier to quickly spot cars that have not paid for the spots they are parked in. Chapman said such a device could take four or five months to implement and cost $30,000.

City staff members outlined several areas where ParkMobile could be used throughout the city on game days such as the Southside, Redmond and Eastgate neighborhoods and the College Station City Hall parking lot. In total, Long Range Staff Planner Amy Albright said those locations have more than 6,200 parking spots. If about half of those available spaces are used at a rate of $5 an hour for five hours during a football game, that would bring in $75,000.