College Station Easter egg hunt returns to Bush Library

After a two-year hiatus, the 41st College Station Easter celebration returned to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum grounds Saturday morning.

Hosted by the College Station Police Department and the Bush Library and Museum, the event included four egg hunt “fields” — three for specific age groups 0-3, 4-5 and 6-7 years old — and then a fourth field for visually impaired children where beeping Easter eggs were scattered so children had to use their ears instead of their eyes.

The visually impaired egg hunt was introduced in 2019, and CSPD Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez called it “truly heartwarming” to see the expressions on the children’s faces, knowing they might have never been able to participate in other Easter egg hunts.

He said it was disappointing when the event had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was excited to bring it back after planning began in late 2021.

Jong Jun Lee said this was the first time he and his son, Siwon, 3, had been to the event and also his son’s first time participating in any Easter egg hunt.

“It’s very nice,” he said. “We are from Korea, so we never had like egg hunting before, so it’s a very nice cultural experience.”

He liked how there were enough eggs for everyone.

Tammy and Brian Reed said they were a few minutes late to the egg hunt with their daughter, Braylee, but another mother threw out some more eggs for Braylee to find.

“It’s just so great to see people really being sweet to each other,” Tammy Reed said.

The Reed family traveled to College Station from Dripping Springs this weekend with a larger group to see the Texas A&M baseball team take on Kentucky and then heard about the egg hunt.

“This is Braylee’s first year to really be into the egg hunt, so we were excited to come,” Tammy Reed said. This was also the first year Braylee, who will turn 3 next month, has not been afraid of the Easter Bunny that made a special appearance Saturday.

She added it was also nice to be surrounded by fellow Aggies.

Braylee gave a “gig ’em” sign and said her favorite thing about the egg hunt was the Easter Bunny and the prizes she found in her eggs, especially a ring.

Amanda Dock brought her children, 4-year-old Jackson and 6-year-old Maddie, to the egg hunt and said they were excited to kick off the Easter season.

This was their first year at the event, Amanda said, and she enjoyed the activities available to families.

Maddie Dock said her favorite thing was hunting for the eggs, and her younger brother, Jackson, liked the candy he found inside the eggs.

CSPD Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez said the number of attendees seemed to be at pre-2020 levels, describing the egg hunt as one of the agency’s “signature events” in which the police department partners with the community.

“Part of being in a community is interacting with other people, and you see out here that it’s a very diverse population that we have in College Station,” he said. “There’s people from all walks of life, all socioeconomic demographics, all races, and getting everybody together and interacting, playing these carnival games we have set up out here, I think, goes a long way toward building that one community.”

He said it is important for people to remember that police officers engage with community members to improve public safety.

“It’s the responsibility of everyone in the community to work together to make the community safer,” he said. “There are a limited number of police officers, and we can’t be everywhere at once. It’s just impossible, so we do rely on members of the community to identify, recognize and report suspicious activity, and then also to tell us what are the issues in your neighborhood that we may not be aware of. Then we can work together with our expertise and your knowledge of your specific community to create solutions to solve that problem, so that in the end, our whole community is a better, safer place.”

In addition to the egg hunt, the event included inflatable bounce houses, balloon animals, concessions and a bicycle raffle. Many also took advantage of the spring-like temperatures and breeze to fly kites.

