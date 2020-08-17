College Station earns Film Friendly Texas Designation

Officials from the city of College Station are hoping a new film-friendly designation will open doors to new opportunities for the community.
City staff members completed a multi-step training and certification process to earn the Film Friendly Texas Designation from the Texas Film Commission, which promotes Texas as a destination for movies, television, commercials and more. Places that earn the certification adopt commission-approved guidelines and receive ongoing training and guidance from the commission on best practices on how to accommodate media productions.
Being a film-friendly community also means that photos of College Station will show up in a database for producers to look through when they are deciding where to film. Economic Development Manager Aubrey Nettles said the city has uploaded pictures of Wolf Pen Creek, the Lick Creek Nature Center, the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial and Texas A&M University.
Nettles is from Smithville, which she said was the first film-friendly city in the state and the site where Hope Floats was filmed. She said the movie had a major economic impact on her hometown when the crew arrived to film and to this day, since many people visit to see the places featured in the movie. Nettles said she hopes that College Station could see similar benefits.
“It makes so much economic sense for a city to get behind this,” she said. “If we have something filmed in our community, it has that immediate economic impact, but it also has that long-lasting impact.”
Residents can submit photos if they want their property to be considered as a location to film, Nettles said. According to the commission website, individuals whose properties are selected would receive compensation from the production company.
Gov. Greg Abbott congratulated College Station on the designation, saying that as Texas focuses on reopening, state leaders are working with communities to ensure they receive knowledge and tools that will help in that effort.
“Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses,” Abbott said in a College Station press release. “And I am proud of all that the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like College Station begin to open their economy.”
College Station is one of more than 140 Film Friendly Texas communities, the city press release says. The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.5 billion in local spending, the release says, and created more than 154,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2019.
The city of Bryan established its Bryan Film Friendly program in 2010, and in 2016 employees completed final staff training through the Texas Film Commission to earn the official designation as a film friendly community.
This year, the city has welcomed crews for two movies — Rekindling Christmas in January and No More Goodbyes in July. Bryan Planning Administrator Randy Haynes said the city has hosted about 10 smaller projects through the Bryan Film Friendly program since 2011.
Until this year, Haynes said, shooting in Bryan had been light, largely because the distance from Bryan to production centers in places like Austin, Dallas and Houston can be a challenge. He said this is something he thinks will be easier to overcome as Bryan builds a reputation as a film-friendly community and grows a catalog of shooting opportunities.
Nettles said the new designation is an economic driver and tool for the city to have in terms of bringing this type of activity into the community. She said the decision was an easy one, since city leaders want to invite people who can highlight city amenities and the university.
“It really is just a no-brainer for us,” she said. “We’re excited for the opportunity and hopeful that it will reap many benefits.”
For more information on how to have personal property featured in the commission’s database for producers to see, visit gov.texas.gov/film/page/your_property_in_production. To learn more about Bryan or College Station’s film-friendly designations, go to bryantx.gov or cstx.gov.
