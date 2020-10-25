College Station driver faces manslaughter charge after injured passenger dies

A College Station man who was being held in the Brazos County Jail on an intoxication assault charge is now being charged with manslaughter after his injured passenger died, authorities said.

Joel Angel Becerra, 21, was arrested early Friday after a collision left Ariana Lopez seriously injured. According to College Station police, Lopez died Saturday morning.

According to an arrest report, officers responding to the intersection of Luther Street and Fairview Avenue in College Station just after 3 a.m. Friday found a vehicle had crashed into a light pole, with the pole falling onto the roof of the passenger side of the vehicle.

Lopez, who was in the passenger seat, had a fractured skull and a brain injury, according to the police report. Officers determined Becerra, who was the driver of the vehicle, was intoxicated, according to police.

Bond on the manslaughter charge had not been set as of late Saturday.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.