 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station driver faces manslaughter charge after injured passenger dies
0 comments

College Station driver faces manslaughter charge after injured passenger dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joel Angel Becerra

Joel Angel Becerra

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A College Station man who was being held in the Brazos County Jail on an intoxication assault charge is now being charged with manslaughter after his injured passenger died, authorities said.

Joel Angel Becerra, 21, was arrested early Friday after a collision left Ariana Lopez seriously injured. According to College Station police, Lopez died Saturday morning.

According to an arrest report, officers responding to the intersection of Luther Street and Fairview Avenue in College Station just after 3 a.m. Friday found a vehicle had crashed into a light pole, with the pole falling onto the roof of the passenger side of the vehicle.

Lopez, who was in the passenger seat, had a fractured skull and a brain injury, according to the police report. Officers determined Becerra, who was the driver of the vehicle, was intoxicated, according to police.

Bond on the manslaughter charge had not been set as of late Saturday.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert