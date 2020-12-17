College Station Councilman John Nichols reelected following runoff election

College Station councilman John Nichols has been reelected for his Place 5 seat. His term will run through 2024.

On Wednesday, the Brazos County Elections Administrator notified the city of College Station that three of the 1,097 mail ballots that remained out were received by the 5 p.m. deadline, according to a city press release.

There are still 499 military ballots that remain out and could be returned by Monday at 5 p.m. Even so, those numbers combined with the three mail ballots that the county received are not enough to change Nichols’ 1,475-vote lead.

On runoff election day on Tuesday, the unofficial tabulation showed that Nichols received 1,987 votes while his challenger Craig Regan had 512.

Nichols will receive the oath of office on Dec. 29 at 4 p.m.