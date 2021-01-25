College Station council to review options on occupancy limits

With the new definition solidified, Staff Planner Jade Broadnax said the city plans to resume its research related to a ROO ordinance, but she said concerns about enforcement remain.

College Station already has a city-wide ordinance that says a maximum of four unrelated people can live in any given dwelling unit — a rule that Broadnax says is time-consuming to monitor and nearly impossible to enforce. Broadnax said examples of dwelling units include a single-family home, an apartment unit or half of a duplex.

“It’s staff’s view that enforcing occupancy by relationship status requires a large amount of staff time and yields nominal results,” Broadnax told the council.

Additionally, Broadnax said that most discussions about over-occupancy tend to center around complaints related to trash, parking and noise problems. Since enforcing a no-more-than-two-unrelated ordinance could be difficult, Broadnax said her presentation was meant to add options for council members to consider when trying to address complaints residents often associate with too many people living in one home.

Two alternatives that Broadnax presented this month include increasing fines for some common code violations and requiring more onsite parking in new developments and re-developments.