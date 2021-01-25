College Station council to review options on occupancy limits

College Station’s city staff is giving council members additional options to address occupancy-related concerns that would not involve further restricting the number of unrelated people living in a home, as has previously been discussed.
At the council’s first meeting of the year, city staff members gave a presentation about potential alternatives to address the symptoms of residential over-occupancy. Council members did not provide staff with direction, deciding instead to continue the conversation at a later date. A presentation about this same topic is scheduled for the city’s Thursday workshop meeting, which will begin after 5 p.m. and can be accessed online or by phone.
The discussion comes after the City Council directed staff last year to draft an ordinance that would allow neighborhoods to restrict occupancy of a home to no more than two unrelated people. Work on that ordinance, known as the restricted occupancy overlay or ROO, was almost immediately put on hold when community members on both sides of the issue pushed back against the city’s then-definitions of “family” and “related.”
Last month, the council voted to broaden the definition of family so that more relatives could be included; the previous definition only considered people related if they were a spouse, parent/child, brother/sister, grandparent, grandchild, parent-in-law or daughter-/son-in-law.
With the new definition solidified, Staff Planner Jade Broadnax said the city plans to resume its research related to a ROO ordinance, but she said concerns about enforcement remain.
College Station already has a city-wide ordinance that says a maximum of four unrelated people can live in any given dwelling unit — a rule that Broadnax says is time-consuming to monitor and nearly impossible to enforce. Broadnax said examples of dwelling units include a single-family home, an apartment unit or half of a duplex.
“It’s staff’s view that enforcing occupancy by relationship status requires a large amount of staff time and yields nominal results,” Broadnax told the council.
Additionally, Broadnax said that most discussions about over-occupancy tend to center around complaints related to trash, parking and noise problems. Since enforcing a no-more-than-two-unrelated ordinance could be difficult, Broadnax said her presentation was meant to add options for council members to consider when trying to address complaints residents often associate with too many people living in one home.
Two alternatives that Broadnax presented this month include increasing fines for some common code violations and requiring more onsite parking in new developments and re-developments.
Since council members have not yet provided direction on how staff should move forward, it remains to be determined if they will want staff to continue working on a no-more-than-two-unrelated ordinance, switch to focusing on the alternatives Broadnax presented, or pursue some combination of those solutions.
The staff-recommended suggestion to increase parking is not something that could assist older areas that are not undergoing re-development, so Broadnax said those are places where other approaches, such as increasing fines, could be used.
She noted in her presentation that the City Council has the ability to increase fines related to parking violations.
Broadnax said in an interview that while city staff is planning to continue its research into the ROO, the timeline of the process is still to be determined. She said the three main groups that staff members want to reach during the research phase of their work on the issue are student, real estate and neighborhood communities.
Visit cstx.gov/cstv19 to view the full discussion or go to blog.cstx.gov to look at the presentation.
To learn more about the subject, go to cstx.gov/ROO.