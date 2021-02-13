College Station council supports LULAC Oak Hill apartments renovation

The LULAC Oak Hill Apartments on Anderson Street in College Station are on track to being renovated.

It will cost about $2.2 million to cover the construction at the 40-year-old complex for low-income elderly residents. There will also be additional costs, including temporarily moving the current residents out of the 49-unit property while the work is done.

Several options for funding were considered, and the city council ultimately voted Thursday to approve a request for support for the city and complex management to pursue a Section 108 Loan. It is run through the Community Development Block Grant Program of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The loan essentially means that LULAC, League of United Latin American Citizens, will be responsible for covering the loan repayment to HUD, but if LULAC does not pay, College Station agrees that the costs can come out of the city’s already allotted CDBG funding, complex Managing Agent William Elsbree explained to the council. Additionally, the city has an option to change the property management from LULAC to another organization if LULAC cannot handle the responsibility.

Multiple council members expressed strong support of the project.