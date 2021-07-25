College Station council, staff dive into proposed budget

Keeping the electric utility rates consistent was possible in spite of February’s winter storm, which cost the city $48.33 million and still has the potential to bring in future costs. The city was able to absorb the $48 million blow without increasing rates because of a strong financial position of the electric fund, Budget Manager Erik Walker told the council. The electric fund is expected to recover from taking on the burden over the next several years.

Even so, the cost of the storm was not an easy one to pay. College Station Utilities Director Timothy Crabb said that about $29 million in capital improvements from the utility’s five-year plan had to be deferred or delayed, including renovations to the service center and upgrades to some substations.

But despite the challenges, many parts of the budget seem to be returning to normal. Sales tax revenue, which makes up about a third of the general fund revenue, was better this year than projected. The proposed budget states that the fiscal year 2021 year-end estimated sales tax revenue is expected to increase about 3.14% over sales tax received in fiscal year 2019 of $30.7 million “to the highest level in College Station history of $31.7 million.” The sales tax revenue is also projected to continue to increase an additional 2.63% in the upcoming fiscal year.