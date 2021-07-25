College Station council, staff dive into proposed budget

College Station leaders dug deep into the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget this week, looking ahead at what are expected to be brighter days despite some aspects of the budget continuing to be affected by the pandemic and February’s winter storm.
The proposed budget of $353.7 million is a 13.42% increase from a fiscal year 2021 budget that saw spending cuts across the board as the city grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects. The proposed budget includes a $71.5 million capital projects budget to cover items such as the new City Hall building, the Lick Creek wastewater treatment plant expansion, Spring Creek substation upgrades, the Rock Prairie water tower and more.
City staff members made conservative projections for things like hotel occupancy and sales tax revenues that are still expected to be far better than the early days of the pandemic. All outside agencies that saw cuts to funds the city gives them will return to pre-pandemic funding levels. Departments are noticing a similar improvement; the fiscal year 2021 budget included expense reductions for things like travel and supplies but the 2022 proposed budget calls for a 75% return of those expenses.
The property tax rate will remain the same at 53.4618 cents per $100 assessed valuation if the proposed budget is adopted. The proposal does not include rate increases for water, wastewater or electric utilities.
Keeping the electric utility rates consistent was possible in spite of February’s winter storm, which cost the city $48.33 million and still has the potential to bring in future costs. The city was able to absorb the $48 million blow without increasing rates because of a strong financial position of the electric fund, Budget Manager Erik Walker told the council. The electric fund is expected to recover from taking on the burden over the next several years.
Even so, the cost of the storm was not an easy one to pay. College Station Utilities Director Timothy Crabb said that about $29 million in capital improvements from the utility’s five-year plan had to be deferred or delayed, including renovations to the service center and upgrades to some substations.
But despite the challenges, many parts of the budget seem to be returning to normal. Sales tax revenue, which makes up about a third of the general fund revenue, was better this year than projected. The proposed budget states that the fiscal year 2021 year-end estimated sales tax revenue is expected to increase about 3.14% over sales tax received in fiscal year 2019 of $30.7 million “to the highest level in College Station history of $31.7 million.” The sales tax revenue is also projected to continue to increase an additional 2.63% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Assistant City Manager Jeff Kersten said there are many reasons the sales tax revenue could have turned out better than anticipated, including the push throughout the pandemic to support local businesses and a change in legislation that allows cities to collect sales tax revenue from online purchases.
“I don’t think we can with 100% clarity say what’s driving all of this and why we didn’t see a bigger drop. ... But it appears that a lot of the sales that happened were from people changing how they were spending, even though we had fewer people in town,” Kersten said.
The hotel tax fund saw one of the greatest hits this year. The tax allows the city to collect up to its current tax rate of 7% on rental income of hotels and motels within the city limits.
Prior to the pandemic, hotel occupancy tax revenues were about $5.7 million, but the city estimates a drop this year to $3.7 million — a 35% decrease. However, the proposed budget states that there is a healthy enough fund balance to continue operations at pre-pandemic expense levels with the anticipation of Texas A&M activities and events returning to normal in the fall.
Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard told the council that as the hotel tax revenues slowly go back up in the coming years, staff is projecting that the number of hotel rooms will remain constant rather than increase.
The city also helps fund outside agencies like the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, Aggieland Humane Society, the Arts Council, the Brazos County Health District and more. The financial constraints caused by the pandemic led to most outside agencies seeing a decrease in funding for fiscal year 2021, but the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget allows for all agencies to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Throughout the pandemic, the city received millions of dollars in various types of federal aid. Where much of the $29.48 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will go is yet to be determined since it can be used over the next few years. Future discussions will delve into how to spend that money.
The proposed budget does not include the 60-person hiring freeze that was seen in fiscal year 2021. Additionally, the fiscal year 2022 budget contains the addition of eight full-time equivalents throughout the city, including three employees within the police department, a fleet service technician in the public works department, a new code enforcement officer, a commercial solid waste equipment operator and funds for staffing a new ambulance via overtime rather than new hires. The budget also asks for two custodians to be hired at the new City Hall building, as well as overtime to be able to staff security at the building.
There are several one-time expenditures included in the budget, some of the largest being the purchase of a fifth ambulance as well as a diesel exhaust removal system for the fire department. Others include extended range impact weapons for the police department and comprehensive plan implementation funds.
On Tuesday, there will be a special council meeting held for a budget public hearing. There will be another special council meeting on Aug. 3 to discuss the tax rate.
The tax rate public hearing will be held Aug. 12. The budget and tax rate may be adopted that same day, but if valuations from the Brazos County Appraisal District come in later or if the council chooses to extend the timeline, the tax rate and public hearing could come up for adoption on Aug. 26.
The proposed budget is available at cstx.gov/budget. Go to blog.cstx.gov/2021/07/19/council to take a look at the budget workshop presentations.