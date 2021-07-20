 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station council members finish budget discussions early
0 comments

College Station council members finish budget discussions early

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station City Council had three days worth of budget workshops scheduled this week, but has completed the discussions a day early. Therefore, there will not be a meeting today at City Hall or through Zoom as previously announced.

The workshops took a deeper look at the city's $353.7 million proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.

To view the presentations that were given on Monday and Tuesday, go to blog.cstx.gov/2021/07/19/council

Public hearings on the budget and the tax rate are still to come, followed by possible adoption as early as Aug. 12.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden reports progress after 6 months in office

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert