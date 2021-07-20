College Station council members finish budget discussions early

The College Station City Council had three days worth of budget workshops scheduled this week, but has completed the discussions a day early. Therefore, there will not be a meeting today at City Hall or through Zoom as previously announced.
The workshops took a deeper look at the city's $353.7 million proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.
To view the presentations that were given on Monday and Tuesday, go to blog.cstx.gov/2021/07/19/council.
Public hearings on the budget and the tax rate are still to come, followed by possible adoption as early as Aug. 12.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.