College Station council members finish budget discussions early

The College Station City Council had three days worth of budget workshops scheduled this week, but has completed the discussions a day early. Therefore, there will not be a meeting today at City Hall or through Zoom as previously announced.

The workshops took a deeper look at the city's $353.7 million proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.

To view the presentations that were given on Monday and Tuesday, go to blog.cstx.gov/2021/07/19/council.

Public hearings on the budget and the tax rate are still to come, followed by possible adoption as early as Aug. 12.