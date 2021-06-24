 Skip to main content
College Station council meeting format changed due to audio issues
College Station council meeting format changed due to audio issues

The College Station City Council meeting, scheduled to start after 5 p.m. today, has been adjusted due to audio issues inside the City Council chambers. 

Only the ceremonial portion of the meeting will be conducted inside the chambers, a city announcement states, and anyone who is signed up for Hear Visitors may speak from the podium.

The rest of the meeting will be conducted via Zoom from a conference room. Those signed up for hear visitors can also opt to speak from Zoom. 

The meeting can be streamed on Suddenlink Channel 19 and at cstx.gov/cstv19

Go to zoom.us/s/94066691730 to view the meeting on Zoom, or call 888-475-4499 and enter webinar number 940 6669 1730. 

