College Station council meeting format changed due to audio issues

The College Station City Council meeting, scheduled to start after 5 p.m. today, has been adjusted due to audio issues inside the City Council chambers.

Only the ceremonial portion of the meeting will be conducted inside the chambers, a city announcement states, and anyone who is signed up for Hear Visitors may speak from the podium.

The rest of the meeting will be conducted via Zoom from a conference room. Those signed up for hear visitors can also opt to speak from Zoom.

The meeting can be streamed on Suddenlink Channel 19 and at cstx.gov/cstv19.

Go to zoom.us/s/94066691730 to view the meeting on Zoom, or call 888-475-4499 and enter webinar number 940 6669 1730.