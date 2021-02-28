College Station city staff offer closer look at city’s response to winter storms

A shuttle service was started to take employees to and from work at the police department, Couch said. Some employees stayed on cots in a temporary shelter that was made at the department.

A pipe froze and broke in the department’s annex, but Couch said there was no major damage to the building.

“I am very proud of the employees in the police department as well as the employees in other departments in the city,” he said. “I saw everybody come together and really work together as a team to work through this storm and I think together have managed to handle it very well.”

Bryan and College Station officials said the financial impacts of the winter storm, such as the cost of purchasing energy, are still being determined.

Electricity was trading, according to the Houston Chronicle, at the state maximum of $9,000 per megawatt hour in wholesale markets across the state the week of the storm, compared to an average of $22 per megawatt hour in 2020. The Associated Press said the price per megawatt hour reached $9,000 around 10 p.m. Sunday, stayed there for much of Monday and all of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday morning, it fell to $35, dropping to 85 cents by 4 p.m.