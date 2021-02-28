College Station city staff offer closer look at city’s response to winter storms

College Station leaders are reflecting on their response to the recent winter storm, impacting locals largely through statewide electric outages and water shortages.
City staff members gave brief updates to council members Thursday night, running them through challenges including burst pipes, record numbers of calls and more.
“We will continue to look at this incident, and we’ll learn from it and we’ll be better prepared for the future,” Interim City Manager Jeff Capps said.
The Bryan-College Station area saw outages Feb. 15-17, mandated by the state’s grid operator.
College Station Utilities Director Timothy Crabb said that throughout the week, the grid operator changed the required load shed 55 times. At one point, the city was required to drop about one-third of the total energy load.
The city’s rolling outage system became overloaded, forcing employees to manually rotate the outages. Crabb told the council that staff members are looking into how to prevent a similar situation in the future, perhaps through an updated system.
The outage times varied from about 15 minutes to an hour, Crabb said in a Friday email to The Eagle. The time electricity was on varied from about 30 minutes to an hour, with time extending as the grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, required utilities to drop less load.
Crabb told council members that 21 transformers had to be replaced due to overload during the winter storm.
There are no four-wheel-drive vehicles in the CSU fleet, Crabb said, adding that it would be helpful to get a couple. Similarly, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said that the police department also does not have a four-wheel-drive vehicle. He said that four patrol vehicles were outfitted with chains, which helped in the snow but were not useful once there was more ice in the latter part of the storm.
Bryan and College Station city water services never went out or had to be on a boil notice throughout the storm, but both cities urged conservation for a couple days due to concerns that there may be an issue. Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility District each released boil water notices.
According to a Feb. 20 report in The Eagle, College Station provided more water than usual to the Bryan, Wellborn SUD and Wickson Creek SUD throughout the crisis. Bryan provided additional water to Wellborn and Wickson Creek.
Water Services Director Gary Mechler told the city council on Thursday that communication among those four entities related to water and wastewater was critical.
College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said ahead of the storm, the department prepared by bringing in an extra ambulance, an additional engine company and an instant command technician for additional staffing.
From Valentine’s Day through Feb. 20, the fire department responded to 671 incidents, which is about four times the normal call volume for that period of time. Tuesday of that week saw 276 calls — a record number for a single day, and about 10 times the normal number of incidents. Mann said this included a lot of pipes and sprinkler systems breaking.
The high call volume caused the department to discontinue its automatic aid with the city of Bryan for three low-acuity call types, including fire alarms, water flow alarms and investigative responses. Operations returned to normal Feb. 19.
Mann said the department was concerned for a short time about its ability to make it to all the calls, but credited teamwork between city departments — such as when Public Works sanded the roads ahead of the fire trucks — for ensuring that all incidents were responded to.
Fire Station No. 2 has minor damage from a water line break, while Mann said Station No. 3 also saw significant damage due to a water line break. He said Thursday night that the facility is operational on a limited capacity.
The rotating outages affected the fire department as well, but since two stations did not have generators, Mann said that those locations were removed from the rolling outage list.
A shuttle service was started to take employees to and from work at the police department, Couch said. Some employees stayed on cots in a temporary shelter that was made at the department.
A pipe froze and broke in the department’s annex, but Couch said there was no major damage to the building.
“I am very proud of the employees in the police department as well as the employees in other departments in the city,” he said. “I saw everybody come together and really work together as a team to work through this storm and I think together have managed to handle it very well.”
Bryan and College Station officials said the financial impacts of the winter storm, such as the cost of purchasing energy, are still being determined.
Electricity was trading, according to the Houston Chronicle, at the state maximum of $9,000 per megawatt hour in wholesale markets across the state the week of the storm, compared to an average of $22 per megawatt hour in 2020. The Associated Press said the price per megawatt hour reached $9,000 around 10 p.m. Sunday, stayed there for much of Monday and all of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday morning, it fell to $35, dropping to 85 cents by 4 p.m.
The dramatic jump in wholesale prices has translated to high bills for some Texas customers, but Bryan Texas Utilities and CSU have reassured customers that will not be the case locally. Additionally, if rates were to be changed, that is a decision that would go through the respective city councils.
College Station receives billing for power provided to customers on the ERCOT grid through Garland Power and Light and is billed monthly, College Station Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard explained in an email. However, some costs related to power aren’t settled completely for months and Leonard said that “given the volatility of the rates from the storm, full determination of the cost may take longer.”
“We do not have enough information to determine the cost of the event and if the City’s reserves are adequate at this time,” Leonard’s email reads. “Staff is evaluating multiple options to address any financing needs if the costs exceed the reserve.”
Similarly, Bryan Assistant Finance Director Will Smith said that the financial situation regarding energy and natural gas costs for BTU is fluid. He said that the city is confident in its ability to handle the situation due to healthy fund balances and cash reserves. Smith said the city council will be made aware of the bills for natural gas and energy costs at a later date.
Capps said the College Station city staff will meet Wednesday to discuss what went well and what should have been done differently during the storm. He added that a full report eventually will be compiled.
To view the city’s full presentation, go to cstx.gov/cstv19.