College Station City Hall is going to see upgrades in the near future after the city council recently approved an interactive sign at the forefront.

During the Feb. 9 College Station City Council meeting, Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station, said the sign and the associated electrical work will cost $85,000.

“There are some other similar signs on Texas A&M’s campus," she said. "It is a large sign, it lights up at night and there is a space where you stand in the middle and take pictures, so that is what makes it interactive."

Cain said the sign would say: "I (heart-sign) Aggieland" and the ‘I’ is outlined but there is a space there for a person to stand. It is 7 feet tall and will be lit at night in maroon.

“It would be out front near Texas Avenue, it would be spaced where you can see it very well from both directions and then people could park in the City Hall parking lot and go out there and take a picture and interact with the sign,” she said. “It won’t be directly in front of City Hall but it will be on the side of the buildings.”

Mayor John Nichols said after the presentation their architectural committee looked at this previously and thought that it was a great idea.

“Again it adds to the destination tourism aspect of City Hall which is becoming pretty iconic itself,” he said.

Councilman Bob Yancy supported the sign as well.

“I think the bang for your buck, it is a great idea. It is creating a landmark for pennies on the dollar what you otherwise would,” he said. “I remember a couple years back with [College Station] ISD we had some sign ordinance troubles, where they wanted to do something that didn’t meet with our regulations. My question is does this sign conform to our own sign ordinance that we hold others accountable to?”

Cain said the planning department OK'd the sign.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said she read in the contract there was a permit fee.

“It was $350 for a permit fee; my question was who is this company getting a permit from?” she said. “Are they getting a permit from us?”

In response, Cain said the wording in the contract is confusing but that it's not a permit.

“Basically it is associating with any time they are preparing documentation for us to submit and supply to the planning and zoning department for them to review it, and say that it is good to go and that it is approved,” Cain said. “We are not paying ourselves for a permit; it is just for their time to put any documentation together as part of the plans.”