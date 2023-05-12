A city of College Station employee was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly used a cell phone to film a teenage girl in a Walmart dressing room, according to College Station police.

Homar Padilla, a 24-year-old Bryan man, has been charged with invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony. He remained in jail on Friday morning with bail set for $5,000, according to Brazos County jail records.

Officers responded to Walmart at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon after a parent reported Padilla was filming her 16-year-old daughter in the dressing room, police said. While the girl was changing clothes, she told police she noticed a hand slide a phone under the rear wall of the changing room. She said the hand disappeared, but the phone remained and it appeared to be recording video since it had a flashing red light and a timer counting up. The girl then grabbed the phone and heard a male voice say, “Oh, crap” and also noticed a hand reaching for the phone.

The girl told police she then heard a man, later identified as Padilla, talking with her mother outside the changing room. Padilla told her mother she took his phone while he was filming a TikTok video, but the girl stepped out of the changing room and told her mother Padilla was recording her and handed the phone to her mother. Police said Padilla tried to take the phone from the mother, but she stopped him.

During an investigation, Padilla told police he decided to make a TikTok video in the changing room, but dropped his phone and inadvertently kicked it under the dressing room wall. When asked, he told police he didn’t use his hand to push it under the wall or put his hand under the wall at any point in an attempt to retrieve the phone. Police then reviewed Walmart’s surveillance footage and said Padilla crouched down on the floor to the back wall, was out of view for a moment before he came back up to his feet, and then went back to the ground again momentarily. He stood up again and then left the dressing room.

Padilla was arrested at the scene due to the girl’s statement and Padilla’s conflicting statement after a review of video, police said.

Police said Padilla is an employee in the city of College Station’s public works department and added city officials said Thursday night Padilla has been terminated from his position.

This is an ongoing investigation.