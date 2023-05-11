A city of College Station employee was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly used a cell phone to film a juvenile in a Walmart dressing room, according to College Station police.

Homar Padilla, a 24-year-old Bryan man, has been charged with invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony.

Officers responded to Walmart on Thursday afternoon after a parent reported Padilla was filming a child in the dressing room. Padilla was arrested at the scene, police said. He remained in jail on Thursday night with no bail set, according to Brazos County jail records.

Police said Padilla is an employee in the city of College Station's public works department and added city officials said Thursday night Padilla has been terminated from his position.

This is an ongoing investigation.