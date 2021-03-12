College Station City Council votes to repeal local mask mandate

The College Station City Council voted Thursday to repeal the local ordinance requiring face coverings in commercial entities to be in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

Council members stressed at the start of the meeting that they still strongly encourage people to wear masks. Councilman John Crompton was one of multiple council members who expressed frustration with Abbott’s recent decision to rescind the mask mandate.

“The governor’s decision is egregiously irresponsible,” he said. “It is totally out of line with all of the medical evidence. It is done to make a political point. It frankly inhibits us totally from engaging in the health, safety and welfare of our residents, which is our primary mission. … I am so angry about this, and I feel so powerless about it when it’s such a wrong decision and it’s such a selfish decision.”

Crompton said that he wants the council to consider a resolution that urges Abbott and the Brazos County Commissioners Court to reinstate a face-covering requirement.

Ahead of the council meeting, College Station Interim City Manager Jeff Capps said that city staff members will continue to wear masks in city buildings when social distancing is not possible and will ask visitors to do the same.