College Station City Council votes to move forward with November election

The College Station City Council has moved forward with action needed to call a tax rate public hearing as well as a November election.
The motion to call an election allows for the November ballot to include races for the Place 4 and Place 6 City Council seats, as well as three charter amendments. Two of the amendments are about ethical requirements for council members while the final one will ask voters if they want elections to be held only in odd-numbered years.
Mayor Karl Mooney and councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha voted against the ordinance ordering an election, both saying that they would prefer the issue about odd-numbered elections be asked during an even-numbered year election so that there would be more voters weighing in on the issue. In past meetings, the council has been presented with data that shows there are far more voters in even-numbered years than in odd-numbered years. The rest of the council — including councilman John Nichols, who has in past meetings said he is against the idea of moving elections to odd-numbered years — voted to move forward with calling an election. Councilmen Bob Brick and Dennis Maloney stressed that they don’t believe it will be any harder for people to vote in an odd-numbered year than in an even-numbered year.
Mooney and Cunha have in past meetings expressed concerns about holding elections when there are fewer voters, while the majority of the council has argued that they believe odd-year elections allow for a greater focus on local issues.
The city is currently in the process of moving to four-year terms for all council members, and this year was set to be the last odd-numbered election year as the transition to longer terms was wrapped up. If the voters approve the charter amendment to change to odd-numbered years, adjusting to four-year terms will take until 2027, rather than being done by 2024.
So far, four candidates have filed to run for the two council seats that will be on the ballot. Incumbents Cunha and Maloney filed to run for Place 4 and Place 6, respectively. Self-described entrepreneur David Levine filed to run against Maloney while Planning and Zoning Commissioner William Wright filed to run against Cunha.
The filing period runs through Aug. 16. Election Day is Nov. 2.
The council also decided to move forward with holding a tax rate public hearing on Aug. 12. At that same meeting, the council will vote on whether to adopt the proposed tax rate and budget.
The fiscal year 2022 proposed budget of $353.7 million is one that city staff has said reflects a return to normalcy following a year of spending cuts across the board as the city was contending with the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects. The document calls for the property tax rate to remain the same at 53.4618 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard told council members Tuesday afternoon that the certified taxable valuations that the city just received from the Brazos County Appraisal District came in lower than the city staff had projected. Even so, multiple council members said they are comfortable leaving the property tax rate the same. Leonard also noted that the increased valuations will cause the city taxes that people pay to go up about $65 per year for the average home.
The Aug. 12 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Community members can join in person or on Zoom to voice their opinions.
Go to cstx.gov/cstv19 to watch the meeting.