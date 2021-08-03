College Station City Council votes to move forward with November election

The city is currently in the process of moving to four-year terms for all council members, and this year was set to be the last odd-numbered election year as the transition to longer terms was wrapped up. If the voters approve the charter amendment to change to odd-numbered years, adjusting to four-year terms will take until 2027, rather than being done by 2024.

So far, four candidates have filed to run for the two council seats that will be on the ballot. Incumbents Cunha and Maloney filed to run for Place 4 and Place 6, respectively. Self-described entrepreneur David Levine filed to run against Maloney while Planning and Zoning Commissioner William Wright filed to run against Cunha.

The filing period runs through Aug. 16. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The council also decided to move forward with holding a tax rate public hearing on Aug. 12. At that same meeting, the council will vote on whether to adopt the proposed tax rate and budget.

The fiscal year 2022 proposed budget of $353.7 million is one that city staff has said reflects a return to normalcy following a year of spending cuts across the board as the city was contending with the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects. The document calls for the property tax rate to remain the same at 53.4618 cents per $100 assessed valuation.