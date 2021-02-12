College Station city council votes to contribute up to $100K to vaccination hub

College Station city council unanimously voted on Thursday to contribute up to $100,000 to the COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Brazos Center as part of an interlocal funding agreement with Brazos County and the city of Bryan. The county and Bryan have each also agreed to contribute $100,000 to the hub.

Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said county officials will be the purchasing agents.

Stewart said this week that the funding agreement for up to $300,000 will be used to support several local vaccination initiatives, including the forthcoming vaccine call center, which Stewart said should begin operations next week, supported by the United Way and 2-1-1 Texas.

The College Station city council also considered and discussed several other items including a construction contract for a Lick Creek hike and bike trailhead and parking lot project, and a rehabilitation project for LULAC Oak Hill Apartments, but the meeting had not concluded in time for The Eagle’s earlier-than-usual deadline.