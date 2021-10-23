College Station City Council to continue discussions to expand micromobility

The College Station City Council discussed and came to a consensus during its Oct. 14 meeting to move forward with expanding its micromobility ordinance to include electric micro-vehicles.

Vanessa Garza, senior manager of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program, noted the ordinance currently only allows bicycles. This means the VeoRide Cosmo electric sit-down scooters on the Texas A&M campus and in specified other areas of the city are not included in the ordinance.

Micro-vehicles are defined as those powered by the rider or electric charge that travel at speeds of 20 mph or slower.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said while there are issues still to work out, such as people riding beyond the geofence and not using the locking system properly, he does not see how the city can say no to expanding the ordinance when there are 675 VeoRide Cosmo scooters on the Texas A&M campus.

Councilman Dennis Maloney called it a moot point to not expand to include sit-down scooters.

Councilman John Nichols said discussions about sit-down scooters offered by VeoRide and stand-up scooters introduced by Blue Duck in the Midtown area are two different conversations; however, both are being done since both electric vehicles are already in use.