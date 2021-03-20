College Station City Council to consider pro-mask resolution

College Station City Council members are gathering Monday at 4 p.m. for a special meeting where they will consider a resolution encouraging Gov. Greg Abbott to reinstate the statewide mask mandate.

At their last meeting, the council voted to repeal the city’s local mask mandate to be in compliance with Abbott’s recent decision to life the state regulation, but council member John Crompton and others stressed that they disagreed with the decision and said they encourage the community to wear masks when 6 feet of distance cannot be kept.

The council also will hear from the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, will discuss the city ordinance regarding keeping fowl in the city limits, and will review Bee Creek drainage conditions in the Brison Park-Dexter Drive area. A presentation about Wolf Pen Creek summer events is also on the agenda.

The public cannot attend in person but can view the meeting on Suddenlink Channel 19 and at cstx.gov/cstv19. People can also join via Zoom at zoom.us/j/99762146757#success or call 888-475-4499 and enter webinar number 997 6214 6757.