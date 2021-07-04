College Station City Council to consider moving elections to odd-numbered years

“Sometimes they check the first box, and there is evidence over the last couple elections where that is a major advantage … But they don’t know anything about the people who are running and it is absolutely a lottery,” Crompton said at the June council meeting when he asked for odd-numbered year elections to be reconsidered. “You might as well spin a coin right from the get-go. A democracy doesn’t just require that people vote, it assumes an informed public at least at some level, and that we do not have.”

There are studies that show that things as seemingly insignificant as being placed first on the ballot can actually be helpful in garnering more votes, A&M Political Science Professor Kirby Goidel said.

“A lot of things can come into play,” Goidel said. “That’s definitely an argument, that voters don’t always vote on the most reasonable basis, but that’s often true of national elections; that’s true in a democracy. We can’t make people vote in a reasoned, rational way. They vote how they want, and it may be based on all sorts of factors.“