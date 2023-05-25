Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the debate between the location of a sewer trunk line in Bryan or College Station continues, residents of Bryan’s Garden Acres neighborhood near Vine Street and Inwood Drive had their concerns officially addressed as the College Station City Council ruled out the most invasive route as a viable option for the trunk line Thursday night.

During the council meeting at City Hall, Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station, presented the three options being considered: a lift station along Chimney Hill and Cooner Street; a right-of-way route along North Rosemary Drive in the Beverley Estates neighborhood; and a route behind North Rosemary Drive properties along Pin Oak Creek.

After recent survey work and feedback from concerned residents about flooding issues and potential environmental impacts, Cain told the council that city staff would not recommend the Pin Oak Creek route as a potential option. A majority consensus from the council followed and in future meetings the council will examine the remaining two options.

For the first time residents and councilors saw cost estimates comparable for all three routes, with the lift station option being the most expensive.

A lift station is a hole in the ground with a concrete or fiber glass basin, where generally two or more pumps are installed and the pumps push the sewer flow through a force main to a downstream point, either to another lift station or a treatment plant, according to Virginia-based Dewberry Construction.

Cain said the cost for the North Rosemary Drive route with an open cut — which requires opening the surface of the ground to the required depth for installing of a pipeline — is $16.1 million. The cost for a trenchless option along North Rosemary Drive — which is deemed less invasive and is a method of installing sewer lines underground along a predetermined bore path, allowing for the placement of sewer lines with minimal disturbance or disruption along the ground surface — would cost $18.9 million.

A vast majority of the lift station route lies within the city limits of College Station, along Tarrow Street to Chimney Hill Drive en route to Cooner Street and under University Drive, before ending at the Hensel Park Lift Station. Cain said for the lift station route to be open cut, it would cost $19.4 million; and for a trenchless route with the lift station, it would cost $22.7 million. As far as the trenchless Pin Oak Creek route — now off the table — the cost would have been $19.8 million.

With the remaining options, Cain said risk plays a factor. With the right-of-way option along North Rosemary Drive, it would require property owner access during construction; which could take one to two months per section with a total of 18 to 24 months for the entire process, Cain said. In addition, the route would require 10 easements from residents, which is the right to use or control the land, or an area above or below it for a specific limited purpose, Cain said.

Challenges for the Chimney Hill/lift station route include a large cost factor, ongoing maintenance and risk over time, property owner access during construction and 11 easements from residents.

In an effort to present examples of a city utilizing a neighboring city’s infrastructure, Cain’s presentation included the comparison of the city of Bryan power and sewer lines in College Station that serve Bryan residents. Cain said there are approximately 29 miles of BTU distribution lines and 16 miles of BTU transmission lines inside the College Station Utilities certification area of College Station; and there are approximately 2.83 miles of sewer lines in College Station that serve Bryan residents. Cain also mentioned the BTU substation on Cooner Street serves the Beverley Estates neighborhood and does not serve College Station residents.

With a large number of concerns from residents regarding the historic trees along North Rosemary, Cain said she did not believe they would be impacted after the city reached out to the Texas A&M Forest Service and found a boring system is the best option to protect the roots. A boring pit system falls in line with the trenchless option as it is an excavation of specific size to house a boring machine and tracks, Cain said.

The councilors asked Cain numerous questions regarding the impact to homeowner’s yards, annual maintenance and inflation costs for a lift station, how crucial this sewer line is needed and what the permitting process would look like.

Nine speakers addressed the council following Cain’s presentation, including Janet Dudding of North Rosemary Drive, who said her house is directly impacted and listed for easement access. She shared worries about the impact of boring vibrations to her home’s 70-year-old pipes that run underneath, and did not want to see the large Post Oak Savannah trees damaged.

Beverley Estates/Rosemary Homeowners Association president Scott Hickle, who lives on Park Lane, told the council if the sewer line runs in their neighborhood it will decrease home values and destroy the trees.

Ronald Schmidt of North Rosemary Drive also spoke and said Bryan-College Station is “all one community,” and encouraged the city to build the lift station.

Mayor John Nichols addressed the notion of BTU power lines running into College Station that only serve Bryan residents.

“Cities build infrastructure and sometimes have to work together,” he said.

Following the workshop, Brent Kelm of Inwood Drive in Bryan, who also addressed the council, told The Eagle he was thankful the Pin Oak Creek option was no longer being considered.

“We still feel like [the city is] comparing not quite similar situations. We are comparing new neighborhoods to 100-year-old neighborhoods and saying it is the same thing. ... With the impacts to trees and the beauty of an old neighborhood is not something you can put a price tag on,” he said. “My hope is that they would consider the difference between some of the comparisons they are making. It is not quite as cut and dry as ‘well cities take land [from other] cities, so we should do it, too.’ ... The Rosemary option [impacts] all Bryan residents; while the Chimney Hill option is all College Station residents.”

City Manager Bryan Woods concluded the council will hear a more in-depth presentation on the two remaining options at a future meeting.