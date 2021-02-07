College Station City Council retreat offers chance to update plans

College Station City Council members outlined several potential strategic initiatives to tackle next fiscal year during their annual day-long retreat.
The list of nearly 20 items that council members brainstormed Friday ranged from addressing traffic congestion and collaborating with Texas A&M to creating a business advisory board and increasing the number of things to do around the city.
Council members also heard an update from city staff about the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, an update on upcoming changes to the comprehensive plan and future projects around the city.
The annual retreat is time for city staff to learn where council members want to see the city move in the upcoming year, Interim City Manager Jeff Capps said in an interview after the meeting.
“[The retreat] is always important for us,” he said. “Councils will change from year to year, and it’s good to make sure that we keep up with the pulse and the direction that they want to go with.”
Capps said city staff will present the proposed strategic items to the council at a workshop meeting in the near future so they can prioritize which items they want to put at the top of their list in fiscal year 2022.
City council and staff are also moving toward reducing the 61-person hiring freeze that has been in place due to budget constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In her presentation about the city’s budget, Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said that the city’s sales tax revenues have been higher than staff planned for when creating this year’s budget, and that the city has been able to receive helpful federal pandemic relief funding.
Around March, when Brazos County issued a shelter-in-place order for residents, Capps said demand on city services slowed, but now is approaching levels that the city was experiencing before the pandemic. Capps said that gradually bringing back key city positions over the next several months will help continue to meet the needs of residents.
“We’ve taken a pretty conservative approach to put us in a position that we can start doing this, and we’ll probably maintain that conservative approach and start opening things back up in a calculated manner to see how it’s going to affect that budget and the overall bottom line,” Capps explained.
College Station residents may also see a change in future city council meetings’ format and times.
Council meetings in College Station have been held virtually via Zoom since April in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. In recent months, council members began meeting in the council chambers while other staff members gave presentations via Zoom. Since April, the public has had to access College Station council meetings virtually.
Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha expressed interest, as she has in previous meetings, in opening the council chambers to the community again. Cunha stressed Friday that this would require more safety precautions to allow for social distancing, and that she would still want there to be virtual engagement options.
If the number of visitors was limited, Councilman John Nichols said he, too, is comfortable with allowing community members into city hall for meetings.
Councilmen Bob Brick and John Crompton expressed concern about the risks of bringing in more people.
“Our death rate is atrocious,” Brick said, “and I think it’s due to general lack of enforcement of, or paying attention to, the distancing and the mask-wearing and various isolation techniques. I want us to get back, but I don’t want us to get back at the cost of more deaths.”
Capps said city staff is going to evaluate what measures and occupancy capacities would be necessary to welcome the community members back to city hall and will discuss this situation further with the council when they are ready to more seriously consider that option.
The council also said it is open to potentially changing the order and timing of its meetings. Currently, the council joins together every other Thursday, meeting first in the executive session before opening the public workshop meeting and moving onto its public regular meeting. Capps reminded council members Friday that even though the regular meeting is always scheduled for 6 p.m., it often starts closer to 7 p.m.
Council members expressed interest in kicking off their nights with a workshop meeting instead, followed by an executive session and lastly a 7 p.m. regular meeting. The elected officials also said that to avoid having meetings run late into the night as they sometimes do, they would like to sometimes hold special meetings on a different day of the week that could be shorter but still cover key items that they would normally review on Thursday nights.
City staff will look into when the changes to meeting times may be able to take effect, Capps said.
Friday was a chance for the council to continue a discussion about broadband options — an item they started to address at a December meeting. Chief Information Officer in the IT Department Sindhu Menon presented four potential options, with council members showing the most interest in two of them. The first would mean that the city partners with a new broadband carrier to provide broadband service to residents, and the second would have the city partner with a new broadband carrier to lay the fiber and provide services to residents.
Overall, council members expressed an interest in exploring ways to bring additional competition that may be able to improve customer service and pricing, which residents frequently complain to council members about.
Capps said city staff will be working behind the scenes now that they have direction, and if potential options become available, those will be taken to council for consideration.
City Manager Bryan Woods, who was deployed with the U.S. Navy Reserve early last year, will be returning to his role in College Station around April, Capps said.
About 50 of the city’s approximately 970 employees have been affected by COVID-19; about 20 of those 50 have tested positive for the virus, while the others have been exposed in some way and are quarantined. Some who are in quarantine are working remotely. Capps said the number of people affected by the virus fluctuates every couple of weeks.