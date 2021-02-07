College Station City Council retreat offers chance to update plans

If the number of visitors was limited, Councilman John Nichols said he, too, is comfortable with allowing community members into city hall for meetings.

Councilmen Bob Brick and John Crompton expressed concern about the risks of bringing in more people.

“Our death rate is atrocious,” Brick said, “and I think it’s due to general lack of enforcement of, or paying attention to, the distancing and the mask-wearing and various isolation techniques. I want us to get back, but I don’t want us to get back at the cost of more deaths.”

Capps said city staff is going to evaluate what measures and occupancy capacities would be necessary to welcome the community members back to city hall and will discuss this situation further with the council when they are ready to more seriously consider that option.

The council also said it is open to potentially changing the order and timing of its meetings. Currently, the council joins together every other Thursday, meeting first in the executive session before opening the public workshop meeting and moving onto its public regular meeting. Capps reminded council members Friday that even though the regular meeting is always scheduled for 6 p.m., it often starts closer to 7 p.m.