College Station City Council rejects land-use change on Graham Road

Schafntiz-Sherman collected more than 250 signatures for a petition against the proposed land-use change.

College Station Senior Planner Rachel Lazo said that a study has not yet been completed to determine how much more traffic would be brought to the area if a new housing development had been built, since traffic and utilities studies are considered along with zoning changes.

Lazo said that she understands neighbors are concerned, but she noted that much of what was discussed Thursday was a bit premature because there is no official analysis at this point.

Lazo also explained that staff recommending support of the land-use change does not necessarily mean that staff would have supported building the new housing space immediately. She said the Thursday discussion was all about the comprehensive plan land use.

“The comprehensive plan future land use and character map is really talking about, ‘Is this use appropriate at all,’ ” she said. “But then, a rezoning is asking the question of ‘Is this use appropriate right now?’ ”

Most council members said that they wanted to stand in support of the nearby residents who were opposed to a land-use change.