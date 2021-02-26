College Station City Council rejects land-use change on Graham Road

The College Station City Council voted down a request that would have opened the door for townhomes, duplexes and high-density apartments to be built by the International Leadership of Texas public charter school on Graham Road.
The request that council considered was for the land use to be adjusted on the 10-acre property. If it had been approved, a zoning change and studies regarding traffic and utilities such as sewer would have still been needed to be considered by the council at a later date.
The property owner and developer brought the request to the council hoping to one day target young professionals and families once they built housing on the land.
The proposal received strong opposition from community members in the nearby Dove Crossing neighborhood. More than a dozen people spoke during the public hearing, largely in opposition of the item, and 12 written comments were also submitted. Speakers cited concerns about traffic, noise and privacy.
Choking back tears, nearby resident Amber Schafntiz-Sherman told the council that she feared for her children’s safety, as she believed bringing in townhomes, duplexes or high-density apartments would increase traffic in the area.
“Every single person that I talk to is furious about the possibility of this,” she said. “I’m not against development; I’m just against this type of development. This is not the place for it.”
Schafntiz-Sherman collected more than 250 signatures for a petition against the proposed land-use change.
College Station Senior Planner Rachel Lazo said that a study has not yet been completed to determine how much more traffic would be brought to the area if a new housing development had been built, since traffic and utilities studies are considered along with zoning changes.
Lazo said that she understands neighbors are concerned, but she noted that much of what was discussed Thursday was a bit premature because there is no official analysis at this point.
Lazo also explained that staff recommending support of the land-use change does not necessarily mean that staff would have supported building the new housing space immediately. She said the Thursday discussion was all about the comprehensive plan land use.
“The comprehensive plan future land use and character map is really talking about, ‘Is this use appropriate at all,’ ” she said. “But then, a rezoning is asking the question of ‘Is this use appropriate right now?’ ”
Most council members said that they wanted to stand in support of the nearby residents who were opposed to a land-use change.
“There’s not a single person out there in that neighborhood supporting this thing, and you can sense the angst and anger and passion in their voices,” Councilman John Crompton said. He said he would only be in favor of change if the surrounding residents had been in support.
Lazo said the 10 acres can currently be used for agricultural uses or large-lot single family homes. However, the comprehensive plan future land use map allows for commercial entities that would support the surrounding community — such as certain restaurants or offices — to be built, given the proper rezoning request application is submitted and approved in the future.
The city council also approved three items allowing the Texas 6 water line project to continue moving forward, discussed College Station’s response to last week’s winter storm and heard a presentation about the city’s 2020 racial profiling report.
Go to blog.cstx.gov to learn more.