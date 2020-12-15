 Skip to main content
College Station City Council Place 5 runoff is today
The runoff election for College Station City Council Place 5 is today. 

The candidates on the ballot are incumbent John Nichols and challenger Craig Regan. 

Voters can go to the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road, or the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center at 2275 Dartmouth St. to cast a ballot. Both locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters also can drop off mail ballots at a post office or at the Brazos County Election Administrator’s Office.

