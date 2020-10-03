College Station City Council Place 4 candidates stay on message during long race

Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. have been candidates for the College Station City Council Place 4 seat since December.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has added new concerns for both of them, Cunha and Guerra remain passionate about the subjects they initially expressed interest in last year.
The winner of this election, for which early voting starts Oct. 13, will fill a one-year unexpired term. The position became available when former councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned in November to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat.
The two were the first of four people to throw their hats in the ring when filing opened, and in February it was announced that they would head into a runoff election after Guerra’s 49.31% of total votes left him shy of the 50% plus one vote required to win. The election, which was originally scheduled for April 18, was delayed due to a shelter-in-place order that went into effect at the end of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The runoff was eventually rescheduled for Nov. 3.
The term is short, but the candidates said that there are topics — including updating the city’s comprehensive plan and decisions related to a potential restricted occupancy overlay — that are important issues that they want to weigh in on during their time in office if they are elected.
For a full sample ballot and list of places to vote, visit brazosvotes.org.
Elizabeth Cunha
Cunha, 51, is an instructional assistant at A&M Consolidated High School’s Student Success Learning Lab. She ran for the Place 6 seat in 2018 but lost.
Before the 2018 election, Cunha was on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and once served as chair. Cunha also has experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Bio Corridor Board and the Impact Fee Advisory Committee.
Some of her top priorities as a council member, as she mentioned in January, would include delving into the details of the city budget, addressing the “us vs. them” divide she sees in the city and finding solutions for traffic congestion.
At the start of her campaign, Cunha said that alternative forms of transportation are important because she believes “we can’t just build our way out” of the problem. Alternative modes are still important, and she said that the pandemic also proved that there are different solutions, such as doing things remotely, that can significantly improve congestion.
But economic recovery would be the No. 1 priority, Cunha said, pointing to challenges the city is facing due to the response to COVID-19. She said diversifying the local economy and attracting employers that are not completely tourism related are important parts of addressing this issue. Opening “as quickly as we safely can” is necessary, she added.
Cunha said she is strongly against the restricted occupancy overlay due in part to problems other cities have faced when implementing such ordinances. The ordinance would mean certain neighborhoods could have the option to restrict occupancy to no more than two unrelated persons in a home. She said it shouldn’t be the government’s responsibility to enforce and monitor who is living in people’s homes, and that individual homeowner’s associations should oversee those types of concerns if they want.
To learn more about Cunha, go to cunhaforcitycouncil.com.
Joe Guerra Jr.
Guerra, 56, is a transportation planning project manager at CONSOR Engineers LLC. The firm is based out of Katy and represents the public sector through work with TxDOT, cities, counties and other entities. He has more than three decades of transportation planning, engineering and design experience spread over his time in jobs at Texas Department of Transportation, the City of College Station and the private sector. The planning and zoning commissioner is also a member of the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station and president of the Wellborn Lions Club. Guerra ran for the Place 4 seat in 2016 and 2018, but he lost each time.
Guerra said he is open to the restricted occupancy overlay, since he sees it as an additional tool that certain areas could use to address accelerated gentrification that some parts of the city have experienced in the past.
Early in his campaign, Guerra said he wants to help update the city’s comprehensive plan. He was a College Station staff member when the plan was first developed, which he said would give him a useful perspective as a council member as changes are approved.
He’s also interested in looking at a redevelopment plan for Post Oak Mall that would incorporate more entertainment and other aspects, rather than strictly shopping venues.
Having been on city staff during the last recession, Guerra said, provides him with useful experience since the city is now navigating economic challenges because of the pandemic and using similar strategies as they did when he was on staff.
It is important for the city to continue providing assistance, he added, to nonprofits and small businesses as College Station gets through the pandemic.
To learn more about Guerra, visit jguerra4council.com.
