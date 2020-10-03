College Station City Council Place 4 candidates stay on message during long race

Cunha said she is strongly against the restricted occupancy overlay due in part to problems other cities have faced when implementing such ordinances. The ordinance would mean certain neighborhoods could have the option to restrict occupancy to no more than two unrelated persons in a home. She said it shouldn’t be the government’s responsibility to enforce and monitor who is living in people’s homes, and that individual homeowner’s associations should oversee those types of concerns if they want.

To learn more about Cunha, go to cunhaforcitycouncil.com.

Joe Guerra Jr.

Guerra, 56, is a transportation planning project manager at CONSOR Engineers LLC. The firm is based out of Katy and represents the public sector through work with TxDOT, cities, counties and other entities. He has more than three decades of transportation planning, engineering and design experience spread over his time in jobs at Texas Department of Transportation, the City of College Station and the private sector. The planning and zoning commissioner is also a member of the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station and president of the Wellborn Lions Club. Guerra ran for the Place 4 seat in 2016 and 2018, but he lost each time.