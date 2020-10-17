College Station City Council Place 1 candidates have big plans for short term

Due to strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brick said finance will be the greatest challenge that the city will face in the coming years.

“We have to maintain the city in a financially viable state in order to be attractive for businesses,” he said, explaining that budget cuts must be strategic so that core services are maintained but the city remains enjoyable for residents.

Throughout his campaign this year, Brick has highlighted the need for a more diverse local economy through the use of nature tourism — something he says he wishes he promoted sooner. He said the Military Heritage Museum that has been in talks for Veterans Park would help diversification efforts, too.

Overall, Brick said he’s proud of the actions he’s taken because he believes they make the community attractive for businesses and neighborhoods alike.

“If the pandemic does not fade away quickly, then business cannot return quickly,” Brick said. “And that’s going to mean that next year’s economic situation for the city will be much more difficult than this year’s situation. I would like to be able to have a hand in helping manage those affairs through this more even more difficult time than we have right now.”