College Station City Council Place 1 candidates await final results of close race

Incumbent Bob Brick and challenger Jason Cornelius are nearly done with their week-long wait to find out who will serve as the next College Station City Council member from Place 1.

The candidates were only six votes apart as of Election Day, with Brick leading with 15,369 votes compared to Cornelius’ 15,363. The winner will be determined when absentee, military and provisional ballots are counted Tuesday.

Brick said he enjoyed visiting with people around town throughout his campaign, but he said it was a tiring process. Now, he’s looking forward to finishing it up and hoping that he will be elected so he can start addressing issues he brought up on the campaign trail, such as improving citizen engagement.

“The waiting period is tedious, that’s for sure, for all of us,” he said. “But I’m sure that relief is one of the feelings that I sense right now. By the time the election came, I think we were all just ready to have it over and behind us.”

Leading up to Election Day, Cornelius said he had found peace to accept any outcome. Now as he waits for the final results, Cornelius said he’s taking it one day at a time.