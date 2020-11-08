College Station City Council Place 1 candidates await final results of close race

Incumbent Bob Brick and challenger Jason Cornelius are nearly done with their week-long wait to find out who will serve as the next College Station City Council member from Place 1.
The candidates were only six votes apart as of Election Day, with Brick leading with 15,369 votes compared to Cornelius’ 15,363. The winner will be determined when absentee, military and provisional ballots are counted Tuesday.
Brick said he enjoyed visiting with people around town throughout his campaign, but he said it was a tiring process. Now, he’s looking forward to finishing it up and hoping that he will be elected so he can start addressing issues he brought up on the campaign trail, such as improving citizen engagement.
“The waiting period is tedious, that’s for sure, for all of us,” he said. “But I’m sure that relief is one of the feelings that I sense right now. By the time the election came, I think we were all just ready to have it over and behind us.”
Leading up to Election Day, Cornelius said he had found peace to accept any outcome. Now as he waits for the final results, Cornelius said he’s taking it one day at a time.
“I’ve been so energized and excited by the fact that I was able to garner that much support and people really were believing in what I was saying,” he said. “I’ve kind of just been taking each day and explaining to people the process of what’s going on. … The same peace I found going into election night, I’ve kind of found that same peace again waiting for next Tuesday.”
While Brick thought the race would be a close one, he said he didn’t expect it to be quite this tight and had expected to win. He also said he knows that several years ago, a council position was determined by just a handful of votes.
The tightest race the city has seen before was for the Place 2 seat in April 1980, when Robert Runnels won against J.P. Watson with an eight-vote margin, according to the City Secretary’s Office records provided by Director of Public Communications Jay Socol. Runnels saw 597 votes and Watson saw 589.
The next closest was a 1974 mayoral race between O.M. Holt and Bob Bell; 15 votes made Holt the city leader. In 1981, a Place 5 seat winner came down to 18 votes and in 2010 the Place 5 council position was determined by 77 ballots.
Brick said he isn’t sure what could have led to support being so evenly split between him and Cornelius, but thinks that maybe voters saw the two as representing different interests within town. For example, Brick said he has received support from neighborhood groups. He added that perhaps some people’s decision making included that Cornelius would be the first Black council member if elected.
For Cornelius, the results so far show that people understood where he is coming from and saw the passion he has for the city he grew up in. Additionally, Cornelius said he has heard from many people within the business community who believe he will support them and bring a “different and dynamic” background to council.
Kirby Goidel, director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute, said that competitive races have many potentially different meanings. For one, he said it could mean that the community is polarized or is in the process of becoming polarized, or could show that there happen to be two candidates capable of mobilizing supporters and managing strong campaigns. While Goidel said he does not necessarily know enough about this particular city council race to determine what the case may be, he said it could just be that the candidates were fairly evenly matched.
The tightness of the race could indicate that voters were engaged and tried to understand the candidates, their positions and their backgrounds, Brian Nakamura, assistant professor of the practice at the Bush School of Government and Public Service said. He specializes in local and state government.
Nakamura noted that Cornelius and Brick have different backgrounds, with Brick working within higher education and being the incumbent, and Cornelius working in banking and having other community involvement. Nakamura said both are “very qualified” in the context of understanding community needs and how to improve the quality of life in communities.
He said that the two candidates expressed similar intentions of wanting to improve the economic, social and environmental health and welfare of the College Station community, but brought different backgrounds and ideas of how to do so to the table.
“When we have situations where there’s strains and stresses on our economy, on our social fabric and network in communities, you’ll see races tend to become more close,” he said. “It’s due probably to the participation and engagement opportunities.”
If the additional ballots that are counted on Tuesday result in there being an exact tie, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said there will be an automatic recount. Otherwise, the person with fewer votes could request a recount as long as it is within 10% of the total votes that are cast in the race.
If someone does request a recount, they would be required to pay for it. Candidates are permitted to use leftover funding from their campaign on a recount. The price could vary, Hancock said, depending on if the person asks for a digital recount or a manual one that would require payment for multiple election workers.
Hancock said candidates have up to five days after votes are canvassed to request a recount. The amount of time it would take to complete and determine a winner could vary, but Hancock said it would be done as quickly as possible.
Both Brick and Cornelius said they have not decided if they would want to call for a recount if they end up with fewer votes than the other on Tuesday.
To watch the full interviews with Brick and Cornelius, go to theeagle.com.
