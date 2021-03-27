College Station City Council OKs design deal for Thomas Park improvements

Mabel Clare Thomas Park is on its way to seeing improvements.

The College Station City Council approved on Thursday night a $646,642 contract with Binkley & Barfield for the design of James Parkway and Puryear Drive rehabilitation and design of Thomas Park improvements. The James Parkway and Puryear Drive rehabilitation will be from Francis Drive to Kyle Street. A phased park improvement plan for the south side of Thomas Park will also be part of this design contract. There will be assistance from landscape architects, an arborist and public engagement consultants.

The city’s capital projects director, Emily Fisher, said the design process will last about a year, meaning road construction could start as early as 2022. She added that the start date for park improvements will be determined later in the design phase. Fisher said the plan is to get the ball rolling on things such as drainage and sidewalk improvements, at least on the southern side of the park, when the road project begins.

The master plan of Thomas Park will outline costs for improvements and will look at where items such as benches, lighting, shade structures and historical markers should go to help the city budget for those items in the future.