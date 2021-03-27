College Station City Council OKs design deal for Thomas Park improvements

Mabel Clare Thomas Park is on its way to seeing improvements.
The College Station City Council approved on Thursday night a $646,642 contract with Binkley & Barfield for the design of James Parkway and Puryear Drive rehabilitation and design of Thomas Park improvements. The James Parkway and Puryear Drive rehabilitation will be from Francis Drive to Kyle Street. A phased park improvement plan for the south side of Thomas Park will also be part of this design contract. There will be assistance from landscape architects, an arborist and public engagement consultants.
The city’s capital projects director, Emily Fisher, said the design process will last about a year, meaning road construction could start as early as 2022. She added that the start date for park improvements will be determined later in the design phase. Fisher said the plan is to get the ball rolling on things such as drainage and sidewalk improvements, at least on the southern side of the park, when the road project begins.
The master plan of Thomas Park will outline costs for improvements and will look at where items such as benches, lighting, shade structures and historical markers should go to help the city budget for those items in the future.
Council members expressed concern about the amount of money outlined in the contract for gathering public input. Taking the feedback into consideration, Fisher said Friday that the city staff members will be used as much as possible for that part of the process. If some services in the contract don’t end up being used to the extent that they were stated in the contract, Fisher said that the agreement will be reduced to reflect that.
Three rezoning requests were also approved on Thursday night, the largest being a 57-acre property east of the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and William D. Fitch Parkway. There is an operating oil and gas well on site, and there are plans for an expansion of the existing Williams Creek Reserve Subdivision. The newly approved zoning ensures that future residential development will be an adequate distance away from the well site.
Other rezoned properties include 10 acres at Raymond Stotzer Parkway near the BioCorridor as a first step to developing the area and adjacent parcel, as well as a 2.6-acre rezoning near the Graham Road-Victoria Avenue intersection so the lot could be used for more uses than the previous zoning permitted.
The council also adjusted its fiscal year 2021 fiscal and budgetary policy statements as a sort of precautionary measure and direct result of February’s winter storm and approved a $1.26 million amendment to the city’s budget. Learn more at theeagle.com.