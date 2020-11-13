College Station City Council newcomer, two incumbents sworn in

A College Station City Council newcomer and two incumbents were sworn in during a workshop meeting on Thursday.

The meeting marked the start of Place 3 councilwoman Linda Harvell’s second term. This one will be one year longer than her recent three-year term because the city is transitioning into all council members serving for four years. Thursday was Place 4 councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha’s first time at the dais following a nearly year-long campaign for a now one-year unexpired term that became available when Elianor Vessali stepped down last year to run for the District 17 Congressional seat.

Place 1 councilman Bob Brick was sworn in for his second term, which is scheduled to last two years. His challenger, Jason Cornelius, announced on Facebook on Thursday that he will be petitioning for a recount. He said via text Thursday afternoon that he will likely file his petition and the payment for the recount today. His deadline is Monday at 5 p.m.

On Election Day, the two were separated by six votes, and on Tuesday after mail-in ballots were counted, Brick led by five votes, making it the closest race in the city’s history.