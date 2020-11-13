College Station City Council newcomer, two incumbents sworn in

A College Station City Council newcomer and two incumbents were sworn in during a workshop meeting on Thursday.
The meeting marked the start of Place 3 councilwoman Linda Harvell’s second term. This one will be one year longer than her recent three-year term because the city is transitioning into all council members serving for four years. Thursday was Place 4 councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha’s first time at the dais following a nearly year-long campaign for a now one-year unexpired term that became available when Elianor Vessali stepped down last year to run for the District 17 Congressional seat.
Place 1 councilman Bob Brick was sworn in for his second term, which is scheduled to last two years. His challenger, Jason Cornelius, announced on Facebook on Thursday that he will be petitioning for a recount. He said via text Thursday afternoon that he will likely file his petition and the payment for the recount today. His deadline is Monday at 5 p.m.
On Election Day, the two were separated by six votes, and on Tuesday after mail-in ballots were counted, Brick led by five votes, making it the closest race in the city’s history.
In his Facebook statement, Cornelius said he is humbled by the more than 15,000 people who voted for him in a show of support for the points he made while campaigning. Cornelius said many of his supporters have reached out in recent days asking that he “continue on.”
“It’s because of these factors that I am taking the steps to make sure that a vote that has been this close and of this magnitude shows the true direction our citizens want to go,” his statement said. “I will be submitting my petition for a full recount.”
During the regular meeting, the city council approved an ordinance calling for a runoff election between Place 5 incumbent John Nichols and one of his two challengers, Craig Regan.
The runoff election is now scheduled for Dec. 15. Early voting will run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11, excluding weekends. Council members said they wanted to open up a Saturday for voting, but were told by city staff that the county would not likely permit it.
The voting centers will be at the CSU Meeting and Training Facility and the Meyer Senior and Community Center.
Council also approved an advance funding agreement between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation for the Wellborn Road widening project.
No money is transferring between the city and TXDOT, Assistant Director of Public Works Emily Fisher explained via email. Instead, the city has set aside $1,834,008 to complete an interchange study for the intersection of Texas 40 and FM 2154 and the preliminary design for the widening of Wellborn Road from Texas 40 to Greens Prairie. When the city completes its portion of the work, TXDOT will finish the design and work on the construction of the project.
Following unanimous council approval, the city will be exchanging one-acre of city property with an adjoining equal-sized property along Texas 6 northbound frontage road north of Barron Road so that there will be future alignment with Town Lake Drive. The change, which Fisher presented to council, was determined by staff to provide the safest and most efficient offset to Barron Road.
To view presentations and see the full city council meeting, visit blog.cstx.gov.
